Cafes and Bars Market Growth Analysis in Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry | Discover Company Insights in Technavio

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the cafes and bars market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on the product, the market saw maximum growth in the beverages segment in 2020.

What are the major trends in the market?

Rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles is the major trend in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

Who are the top players in the market?

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd., Ediya Co. Ltd., Inspire Brands Inc., JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Luigi Lavazza Spa, McDonald Corp., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Starbucks Corp., The Coca Cola Co., and Whitbread Plc are the top players in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the increasing number of cafés. However, the threat from the rising popularity of home-cooked meals might challenge growth.

How big is the European market?

Europe occupied about 46% of the market share in 2020.

Global Specialty Coffee Shops Market - Global specialty coffee shops market is segmented by type (independent coffee shops and chain coffee shops) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Fast Casual Restaurants Market - Global fast casual restaurants market is segmented by cuisine type (North American, Italian, Mexican, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd., Ediya Co. Ltd., Inspire Brands Inc., JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Luigi Lavazza Spa, McDonald Corp., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Starbucks Corp., The Coca Cola Co., and Whitbread Plc are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing number of cafés will offer immense growth opportunities, the threat from the rising popularity of home-cooked meals is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this cafes and bars market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Cafes and Bars Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Cafes and Bars Market is segmented as below:

Product

Beverages



Food

Type

Bars And Pubs



Cafes



Specialty Coffee Shops

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



MEA



South America

Cafes and Bars Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The cafes and bars market report covers the following areas:

Cafes and Bars Market Size

Cafes and Bars Market Trends

Cafes and Bars Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies Rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles as one of the prime reasons driving the cafes and bars market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Cafes and Bars Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist cafes and bars market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cafes and bars market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cafes and bars market across Europe , APAC, North America , MEA, and South America

, APAC, , MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cafes and bars market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Bars and pubs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cafes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Specialty coffee shops - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.

Ediya Co. Ltd.

Inspire Brands Inc.

JAB Holding Co. Sarl

Luigi Lavazza Spa

McDonald Corp.

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Starbucks Corp.

The Coca Cola Co.

Whitbread Plc

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

