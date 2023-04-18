Cafes and bars market size to grow by USD 73.63 billion between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by the growing number of cafes in metro cities - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cafes and bars market is set to grow by USD 73.63 billion from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 4.81% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The growing trend of socializing at cafes among urban youth is expected to drive the cafes and bars market during the forecast period. Urban land use is likely to continue growing at a rate up to 50% faster than global population growth by 2030, which is projected to add 1.2 million km2 of urban built-up area. In addition, an increase in the influx of people into metropolitan areas and a significant rise in the demographic of white-collar workers have increased the number of food service establishments. Different tastes and preferences for different types of premium coffee have also contributed to the emergence of specialty coffee shops. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period. Here is an exclusive report about market scenarios with historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download a Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cafes and Bars Market 2023-2027

The cafes and bars market covers the following areas:

Cafes and bars market sizing

Cafes and bars market forecast

Cafes and bars market analysis

Cafes and bars market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Trends

The growing demand for menu innovation and customization is the new trend in the cafes and bars market. Consumers are now looking for food pairings with innovative and robust flavor combinations. Millennials are the primary consumers of novel and exotic foods. Additionally, there is a growing demand for adaptive foods for medical reasons, food allergies, and weight loss plans. Consumers like to tailor their food choices to their tastes. By choosing the right flavor palette, market participants can increase consumer repeat visits. Such factors are expected to boost the growth of the global cafes and bars market during the forecast period.

Challenge

Some people prefer home-cooked meals to restaurant meals. The main reason is that restaurant food is expensive and full of artificial additives and other harmful ingredients, making it unhealthy. Easy to use, hygienic, and non-contaminated ingredients make home-cooked meals more cost-effective and nutritious than cafe or bar meals. Thus, home-cooked food is likely to hinder market growth, as consumers, particularly millennials and baby boomers, are becoming more health-conscious.

Cafes and bars market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by product (beverages and food), type (bars and pubs, cafes, and specialty coffee shops), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market growth in the beverage segment will be significant during the forecast period. The beverage segment includes the sales of hot and cold beverages such as coffee, tea, and alcoholic beverages such as tequila, whiskey, and cognac. The major driving factor is the increasing demand for specialty and premium hot beverages such as coffee. Moreover, consumers are becoming interested in carbonated soft drinks flavored with tropical flavors such as passion fruit, pineapple, and mango. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the beverage segment of the global cafes and bars market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View a Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

The global cafes and bars market is a highly fragmented market because of the presence of numerous small and large vendors. All these players compete to meet the needs of consumers and to increase their market reach. Therefore, owing to the presence of multiple vendors, it is difficult to retain consumer loyalty. In addition, the heterogeneous nature of this industry has led to vendors intensely competing against each other based on quality, pricing, service, and menu variations. Such factors will increase market growth during the forecast period. Some vendors are mentioned below:

Caffe Nero Group Ltd. - The company offers cafes such as Caribou Coffee. In addition, the company offers premium coffeehouses and coffee products.

The company offers cafes such as Caribou Coffee. In addition, the company offers premium coffeehouses and coffee products. Caribou Coffee Operating Co. Inc.: The company offers cafes such as Caribou Coffee.

The company offers cafes such as Caribou Coffee. Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.: The company offers cafes such as Cafe Coffee Day.

The company offers cafes such as Cafe Coffee Day. Doutor Coffee Co. Ltd.: The company offers cafes such as Doutor Coffee Shop.

The company offers cafes such as Doutor Coffee Shop. Brinker International Inc.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

BJs Restaurants Inc.

Ediya Co. Ltd.

JAB Holding Co. Sarl

Jollibee Foods Corp.

Luigi Lavazza SpA

McDonald Corp.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Starbucks Corp.

Stonegate Pub Co. Ltd.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

Related Reports:

The cafe market size in Australia is expected to increase by USD 422.19 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.91%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (beverages and food) and service (dine-in and takeaway).

is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.91%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (beverages and food) and service (dine-in and takeaway). The size of the snack bars market in US is expected to increase by USD 912.22 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.23%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (energy and nutrition bars, granola bars, breakfast bars, and other snack bars), and distribution channel (offline distribution and online distribution).

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Cafes And Bars Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.81% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 73.63 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.01 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 44% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Berkshire Hathaway Inc., BJs Restaurants Inc., Brinker International Inc., Caffe Nero Group Ltd., Caribou Coffee Operating Co. Inc., Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd., Doutor Coffee Co. Ltd., Ediya Co. Ltd., JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Jollibee Foods Corp., Luigi Lavazza SpA, McDonald Corp., Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Starbucks Corp., Stonegate Pub Co. Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., Whitbread Plc, YUM Brands Inc., and Inspire Brands Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global cafes and bars market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global cafes and bars market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Bars and pubs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Bars and pubs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Bars and pubs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Bars and pubs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Bars and pubs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Cafes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Cafes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Cafes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Cafes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Cafes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Specialty coffee shops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Specialty coffee shops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Specialty coffee shops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Specialty coffee shops - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Specialty coffee shops - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Caffe Nero Group Ltd.

Exhibit 115: Caffe Nero Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Caffe Nero Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Caffe Nero Group Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Caribou Coffee Operating Co. Inc.

Exhibit 118: Caribou Coffee Operating Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Caribou Coffee Operating Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Caribou Coffee Operating Co. Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.

Exhibit 121: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. - Segment focus

12.6 Doutor Coffee Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Doutor Coffee Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Doutor Coffee Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Doutor Coffee Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Ediya Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 128: Ediya Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Ediya Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Ediya Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Inspire Brands Inc.

Exhibit 131: Inspire Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Inspire Brands Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Inspire Brands Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 JAB Holding Co. Sarl

Exhibit 134: JAB Holding Co. Sarl - Overview



Exhibit 135: JAB Holding Co. Sarl - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: JAB Holding Co. Sarl - Key news



Exhibit 137: JAB Holding Co. Sarl - Key offerings

12.10 Jollibee Foods Corp.

Exhibit 138: Jollibee Foods Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Jollibee Foods Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Jollibee Foods Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Jollibee Foods Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Luigi Lavazza SpA

Exhibit 142: Luigi Lavazza SpA - Overview



Exhibit 143: Luigi Lavazza SpA - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Luigi Lavazza SpA - Key offerings

12.12 McDonald Corp.

Exhibit 145: McDonald Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 146: McDonald Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: McDonald Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 148: McDonald Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: McDonald Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Exhibit 150: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 153: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 Starbucks Corp.

Exhibit 155: Starbucks Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Starbucks Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Starbucks Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 158: Starbucks Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Starbucks Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Stonegate Pub Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 160: Stonegate Pub Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Stonegate Pub Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Stonegate Pub Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Stonegate Pub Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.16 The Coca Cola Co.

Exhibit 164: The Coca Cola Co. - Overview



Exhibit 165: The Coca Cola Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 166: The Coca Cola Co. - Key news



Exhibit 167: The Coca Cola Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: The Coca Cola Co. - Segment focus

12.17 Whitbread Plc

Exhibit 169: Whitbread Plc - Overview



Exhibit 170: Whitbread Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Whitbread Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Whitbread Plc - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 173: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 174: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 175: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 176: Research methodology



Exhibit 177: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 178: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 179: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio