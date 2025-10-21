CafeX Launches Data Fabric for AI to Power Secure, Real-Time Agentic Applications

"Enterprises are ready to move past pilots to operational AI that's trustworthy, observable, and fast," said Ali Shadman, Chief Strategy Officer at CafeX. "Our Data Fabric for AI turns fragmented integrations into a governed, low-latency control plane so multi-agent systems can execute real work with the same guardrails and context your experts rely on—while preserving end-to-end traceability."

Supporting partner quote "Our financial services clients want measurable automation without sacrificing security," said Guy Del Grande, EVP, Financial Services at Orion Innovation. "Paired with Orion's integration expertise, the CafeX Data Fabric for AI brings governed, real-time data access to agentic applications in banking and payments—accelerating use-case delivery while maintaining rigorous compliance. We're excited to showcase this together at Money20/20."

What's included

Metadata Engine (semantic context): Auto-tagging, lineage, and relationship graphs create a business-semantic layer so agents can reliably interpret entities, policies, and processes.

Data Gateway (secure access): Policy-driven, zero-trust connectivity to APIs, databases, SaaS, and legacy systems with fine-grained authorization and full audit trails.

Inline governance: Attribute-based controls, masking/redaction, and session-aware enforcement keep sensitive data protected across long-running agent workflows.

Built for multi-agent systems: Standardized semantics, trust, and audit make it easier to orchestrate many agents against the same governed services.

Early use cases

Member & Customer Inquiries: Retrieve and write back across CRM, claims, and policy systems with full auditability—reducing handle time and rework.

Fraud Triage & Investigations: Correlate cross-system signals in real time; enforce least-privilege access; document every step for review.

Operations Knowledge Automation: Keep agents grounded in approved sources; prevent version drift with lineage and classification.

Meet CafeX + Orion Innovation at Money20/20 USA

CafeX and Orion Innovation will be on-site at Money20/20 USA in Las Vegas offering guided demos and 1:1 briefings on the Data Fabric for AI and related agentic solutions for banking and payments. To schedule time in advance, contact [email protected] .

Why it matters

Agentic AI is moving from copilots to teammates. That shift only works with consistent, compliant data access and fast, verifiable execution. CafeX Data Fabric for AI provides the missing runtime layer—so organizations can scale from promising prototypes to reliable, measurable outcomes.

Availability

CafeX Data Fabric for AI is available today for private cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployments, including options for private LLMs. For demos and pricing, contact [email protected] .

About CafeX Communications

CafeX is the AI-Experience Transformation company. We help enterprises build intelligent applications and multi-agent systems that integrate securely with existing operational systems—accelerating outcomes while maximizing prior investments. Learn more at cafex.com.

