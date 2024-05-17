Caffe Fiorita Coffee Brand Launches After 2 Years of 'Beta Testing'

Seattle's cafes, restaurants and supermarkets have helped to shape Fiorita's blends

VASHON, Wash., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caffe Fiorita , a new coffee roaster located on Vashon Island, today announced its official launch after two years of testing its roasted blends in some of Seattle's top cafes and diners, including the legendary 5 Point Cafe, Post Pike Bar & Cafe, the Mecca Cafe, and Bruciato. It was also tested at Cafe Vino Olio, Vashon Island's newest coffee and tea shop (est. 2021), which during that time became the island's most popular coffee spot while pouring Caffe Fiorita's OG and Midnight Diner blends exclusively.

"The growth of Caffe Vino Olio is substantial validation for the roasts we have worked so hard to perfect over the past few years," says Caffe Fiorita and Café Vino Olio founder James Norton. "Vashon Island is not an easy place for a brand, especially a coffee roaster, to make an immediate or lasting impression. We were able to do that and over time have improved our roasting process as a result of the customer feedback loop from not only Vino Olio, but the 5 Point Cafe, Mecca Cafe and other places where our blends have been tested."

Norton escaped the corporate world five years ago to pursue his passion for roasting coffee. Learning the art of being a bean roaster from the industry's influencers, those who have shaped Seattle's coffee scene and the image of coffee in the United States for the last 30 years, has helped Norton launch Fiorita in an organic and immersive style. It is a style unique to Norton, who is on a mission to fuel his customers' passion for consuming coffee with his passion for roasting it. In fact, Norton appeared on Seattle's top morning television talk show, New Day Seattle, yesterday morning to officially launch the Fiorita brand.

"We can barely keep Caffe Fiorita's product on our shelves," says Vashon Thriftway Vice President Clay Gleb. "What is neat is that James and his team have been open to and have sought feedback on Fiorita's blends since the beginning. That has helped shape how they roast their products and has put them closer to understanding our customers' wants and needs. We are excited for the brand and plan to stock it at our Stadium Thriftway store in Tacoma."

Caffe Fiorita offers an online subscription delivery service called The Founders Club, which sends its subscriber a new 10 ounce bag of freshly roasted beans (either the OG or Midnight Diner blend) every two weeks, with free shipping. Those who want to sign up for this service, can do so by clicking here .

About the Caffe Fiorita Blends

The OG is an organic blend of Brazilian, Ethiopian and Indonesian coffee beans, and presents itself as a traditional Northern Italian, medium roast. Perfect for espresso!

The Midnight Diner is an organic blend of Colombian and Sumatran coffee beans, and presents itself as a medium/dark roast. Perfect for drip coffee!

About Caffe Fiorita

Founded in 2021, Caffe Fiorita is a Northern Italy-style coffee roaster located on an island situated in the heart of the Salish Sea. Caffe Fiorita is defined by the makers who truly fit the mold of craftsmen and women; those who spend the extra time in the shop to make the widgets work better. They are throwbacks to a more conversational time when a chat over a cup of coffee spoke volumes. For more information about Caffe Fiorita, please click here .

Media Contact:

Reid Wegley

(206)963-4167

[email protected]

SOURCE Caffe Fiorita