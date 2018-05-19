SANTENA, Italy, May 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Caffè Vergnano is proud to announce that their Èspresso1882 compostable capsules have received the 2018 Food and Beverage Awards (FABI) from the National Restaurant Association® for innovative and sustainable technology.

The FABI Awards recognize food and beverage products that stand out for taste, creativity and profit potential and will make a substantial impact in the restaurant industry.

Caffè Vergnano Compostable Capsules Receives a Fabi Awards From the National Restaurant Association®

Èspresso1882 compostable capsules combine Caffè Vergnano's Italian know-how in roasting and blending coffee with a perfect green solution and compatibility with Nespresso machines. The box and wrapper have been developed to adapt to eco-sustainable recycling standards, providing an excellent espresso without guilt.

The Èspresso1882 compostable range is much more than a new product: it is the result of careful research following Caffè Vergnano's commitment to the eco-sustainability and a concrete answer to the amount of waste deriving from the growing consumption of portioned coffee.

Caffè Vergnano will be exhibiting at the National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Show®, May 19-22 at McCormick Place in Chicago. Visitors will have the opportunity to discover and taste the authentic Espresso Italiano inside Caffe Vergnano US supplier Atalanta's booth (#2409)

About Caffè Vergnano compostable capsule. The compostable capsules have obtained the "OK COMPOST" certification by Vinçotte, an internationally recognised certifying board. Caffè Vergnano capsules are compostable (through industrial process), made with biodegradable and compostable polyesters partly obtained from renewable sources, compliant with UNI EN 13432:2002 and made of a polymer capable of guaranteeing excellent performance during the brewing phase and therefore supporting high temperatures and pressure.

ABOUT CAFFÈ VERGNANO

Caffè Vergnano is the oldest Italian roastery and has over 130 years of experience and prestigious tradition. It has been managed by Vergnano Family for 4 generation and it is now lead by five family members.

Its history has always been guided by creativity, innovation and passion, bona fide company trademarks since 1882. Learn more about the company https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xwROC2ZCYc8 and visit caffevergnano.us

ABOUT ATALANTA

Founded in 1945, Atalanta Corporation is one of the largest food importers in the US. Atalanta's product line includes a wide range of high quality cheeses, fine meats, specialty groceries and frozen seafood.

Our products are distributed nationally n retail stores and restaurants that focus on high quality food products. * The trademark is not property of Caffè Vergnano S.p.A. or other connected companies.

