Caffeine and Octane Brand Fuels Auto Passion for Millions

ATLANTA, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Caffeine and Octane (C&O), the nation's largest monthly car show and integrated media brand, reach record audiences in 2018 through live events, cable TV, and social programming. In its 12th year, the leading automotive lifestyle brand brings car enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, and families, from across the globe to the southeast during its five spring events. The company also kicked off filming of the third season of its critically acclaimed television show, Caffeine and Octane, which airs on NBC Sports.

The spring season began with the monthly Caffeine and Octane car show in March, which takes place the first Sunday of every month at Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody, Georgia. The March 3 event drew more than 20,000 guests and 3,000 vehicles. It was closely followed by the annual Caffeine and Octane at the Beach, March 16 – 18 at Jekyll Island, Ga. In its second year, the weekend-long event brought 20,000 visitors to the Georgia Coast to enjoy cars, bikes, accessories and more, ranging from custom built rides and exotic cars to a $2 million Tucker 48.

Immediately following the Jekyll Island event, Caffeine and Octane was featured in the 2018 Atlanta International Auto Show, March 21-25 at the Georgia World Congress Center. The brand balanced the 20,000-sq. ft. display with 38 classic and exotic cars, including C&O favorites from McLaren, Lamborghini, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Maserati, Bentley, Rolls Royce, Porsche and more.

"Following every event and show, we're thrilled to see continued exponential growth of our brand's reach. The vast Caffeine and Octane community casts a wide net cutting across multiple demographics and interest groups, including the next generation car enthusiasts, hobbyists, entrepreneurs, brands and families," shares Bruce Piefke, CEO of Caffeine and Octane. "The record-breaking event attendance and show viewers we've experienced to date solidifies the collective passion and enjoyment people have for cars."

In April, Caffeine and Octane will host its monthly show on April 8 and the quarterly Caffeine and Exotics event on April 15. Taking place at Lenox Mall in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood, the exotics event features more than 200 privately owned exotic cars, including Lamborghini, Ferrari, McLaren, Rolls Royce, Aston Martin, Porsche, Lotus, Maserati, Bentley, Audi, GTR, Corvette, Viper and more. The cost to attend is $5.

About Caffeine and Octane

Caffeine and Octane is the nation's largest monthly car show and integrated media brand that reaches millions of auto enthusiasts through its events, television show and digital programming. Its signature event, the monthly Caffeine and Octane car show takes place the first Sunday of every month from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Perimeter Mall in Atlanta, regularly attracting more than 2,000 vehicles and 15,000 fans. The brand is also behind the critically acclaimed national TV show, Caffeine and Octane, which airs on NBC Sports. Additional events include its quarterly Caffeine and Exotics as well as the annual Caffeine and Octane at the Beach in Jekyll Island, Georgia. For additional information, visit www.caffeineandoctane.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

