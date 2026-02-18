Cafrino Gaming Reports Record-Setting 2025 and 64% Year-over-Year Q4 Growth

Cafrino Gaming Delivers Record Revenue and Accelerates B2B Expansion

COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cafrino Gaming (Cafrino, Inc.), a B2B and B2C gaming provider of legal online poker since 2014, has announced record-setting revenue for 2025, highlighted by a 64% year-over-year increase in Q4 performance. The company enters 2026 with strong operational momentum, new partnerships, and expanded product capabilities.

As U.S. commercial gaming revenue grew approximately 9% in 2025, reflecting healthy consumer demand and expanded legal access, Cafrino has revealed it outpaced broader industry growth through product innovation and strategic expansion into B2B partnerships.

Technology Investment Fuels Revenue Growth

In the first half of 2025, Cafrino prioritized platform technology enhancements, introducing a redesigned player-facing UI, backend performance improvements, and scalable infrastructure upgrades. These enhancements strengthened player retention, increased session activity, and positioned the company for broader B2B deployments.

"In 2024, we made the decision to expand our product offering to existing casino brands," said Mike Murphy, CEO of Cafrino, Inc. "After more than 10 years of providing legal online poker to players around the world, and witnessing the rapid growth of online casinos, we recognized a clear opportunity. Offering our poker technology to other thriving casino operators was the logical next step."

B2B Launch and Partner Performance

In Q3 2025, Cafrino officially launched its B2B Online Poker technology in both White Label and API formats. The company's first B2B client successfully launched in Q4.

Within the first few months post-integration, the partner experienced:

131% Revenue Growth

Decreased CPA (cost per acquisition)

41% Player Growth

Increased Player Activity

99.56% Increase in Average Purchase

"With the dramatic growth in new online casinos focused primarily on slots, we believed adding poker would serve as both a key differentiator and a tool to reduce CPA costs while increasing revenue per player," said John Buckman, Head of Partnerships. "The early performance validated that strategy, and we're excited about the continued impact."

Record-Setting Performance and 2026 Outlook

The combination of product innovation and partnership expansion drove record revenue and player activity throughout 2025, culminating in a 64% year-over-year increase in Q4.

Momentum has continued into 2026, with January already delivering new highs in both revenue and engagement. Cafrino reports multiple new partners currently onboarding, with additional agreements in active discussions.

In addition to expanding its B2B footprint, Cafrino is broadening its White Label Casino offering, with additional casino game integrations scheduled for release later this year.

Building Scalable Infrastructure for Long-Term Growth

"For Cafrino, 2025 represented more than a revenue milestone—it marked a year of foundational expansion," said Cafrino, Inc Chairman, Haig Kayserian. He praised CEO Mike Murphy and his team for:

Achieving record monetization metrics,

Enhancing product and platform scalability,

Expanding legal and compliance readiness, and

Strengthening strategic partnership positioning.

With over a decade of operational experience and a newly expanded B2B technology stack, Cafrino enters 2026 positioned for accelerated growth across both consumer and enterprise channels.

About Cafrino Gaming (Cafrino, Inc.)

Founded in 2014, Cafrino Gaming is a B2B and B2C provider of legal online poker technology and casino solutions. Through its proprietary platform, White Label offerings, and API integrations, Cafrino enables operators to add scalable poker solutions while delivering engaging player experiences.

