CAG Advisor Network Prepares for $10B AUM Within the Next 5 Years

Csenge Continues Planning for Future Growth

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Csenge Advisory Group's (CAG) Advisor Network ended 2022 with $2.7B in Assets Under Management (AUM) and shows no signs of slowing down.

In 2022, the network added Compass Advisory Partners based in Tennessee with nearly $400M in AUM.

This is in addition to several other firms joining the CAG Advisor Network since 2021 representing another ~$800M in AUM. These firms include, PareShah Partners; Eley-Graham-Austgen Financial Advisory Services; Sapers & Wallack; and Financial Success Strategies, among them. A full list of CAG Advisor Network members can be found on the Csenge Advisory Group website.

"Seeing how our Advisor Network has grown over the last few years has been fantastic. Our goal is to achieve $10B in AUM in the next 5 years," says John Csenge, Founder and Managing Partner of CAG. "We're pleased with all the things we've been able to do for our advisors and have plans to make the network and our offerings even better, like introduce equity participation for our partners."

Eric Caisse, Partner and Chief investment Officer, continued, "We can't afford to be complacent. The Advisor Network expects us to be on the leading edge of innovation to stay abreast of industry evolution. We remain focused on initiatives that will benefit our advisors in the future."

Focusing on what will benefit the advisors includes distribution partnerships for CAG's models and building onto their robust tech stack with a proprietary platform. "We're not afraid to invest in the right areas. The goal is growth for the CAG Advisor Network and the advisors within the network," says Csenge. "That's the true test of our success."

The CAG Advisor Network currently has 19 firms with 50 advisors across the United States. They have immediate and long-term plans to continue the impressive growth of the network.

