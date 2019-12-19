CAG Holdings Names Ginger Evans Chief Strategy Officer, Krystal Brumfield Chief of Staff

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CAG Holdings, LLC ("CAG") today announced the appointment of Ginger Evans, former CEO of Reach Airports and Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Aviation, as Chief Strategy Officer and Krystal Brumfield, former Chief of Staff at Reach Airports and former President and CEO of the Airport Minority Advisory Council (AMAC), as Chief of Staff. Both executives bring proven industry leadership and experience in aviation management and strategic planning that will support CAG's continued growth.

As Chief Strategy Officer, Evans will be responsible for business development, competitive intelligence and strategic partnerships including acquisitions, strategic alliances and investments. Brumfield will be responsible for leading collaboration among CAG's cross-functional teams to ensure effective and streamlined performance to advance the development, implementation and execution of corporate priorities and strategic initiatives. Both appointments are effective immediately.

CAG Holdings' CEO Amit Rikhy said, "As an aviation thought leader, Ginger has led multiple billion-dollar capital projects throughout her career. Her background and industry expertise will support CAG to deliver top-notch results that help transform the aviation industry."

Evans previously served as the CEO of Reach Airports, LLC, a Joint Venture between CAG Holdings and Munich Airport, providing training, consulting and management services to the aviation sector. Prior to Reach Airports, she served as the Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Aviation and Vice President at Metropolitan Airports Authority, after serving in the private sector. She currently serves on the Executive Committee of the Transportation Research Board and the Board of Directors Technical Committee for Ainda Energía & Infraestructura.

"A proven legal and transportation executive, Krystal has a track record of accomplishments including building brands, high performance teams and organizations," continued Rikhy. "We look forward to leveraging Krystal's public and private sector experience. She has built a reputation of delivering high-impact strategies to achieve results through her unique combination of legal knowledge and business acumen."

Brumfield is the former CEO of AMAC where she elevated the organization's visibility, notoriety and prestige in the industry. She was recognized for driving growth and innovation at AMAC and was acknowledged as an "Outstanding Woman in Law" by Hofstra University School of Law, as well as named in the top 25 of "Women in Power Impacting Diversity" by DiversityPlus Magazine. She currently serves as Vice Chair of the DC Water and Sewer Authority Board of Directors.

CAG Holdings, LLC is The Carlyle Group's dedicated U.S.-based investment arm for airport infrastructure investment opportunities globally and is a portfolio company of the Carlyle Global Infrastructure Opportunity Fund. CAG is led by an experienced management team with a track record of more than 70+ airport projects globally combined with a deep, localized understanding of the U.S. airport market. www.carlyle.com

