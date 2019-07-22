CAGC Foundation Announces 2019 Scholarship Winners

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Carolinas AGC Foundation Scholarship program was put into place to assist individuals studying for careers in the construction industry as well as those wishing to advance their skills and knowledge to further their construction careers. This year, the scholarship committee had their work cut out for them due to so many great candidates. The committee distributed $12,000 to four very deserving students who will no doubt be great assets to our industry!

University/4-Year College Scholarship:

Joe Livesay - $6,000 Scholarship

Joe Livesay studied engineering at UNCW for four semesters and is currently enrolled at East Carolina University for Construction Management. Since he pays for school all on his own, he wanted to put his money toward a career in which he knew he could quickly grow into, and would always be interested in. He is currently interning with Clancy & Theys in Wilmington, NC.

Tucker Meade - $3,000 Scholarship

Tucker graduated from Mount Pleasant High School recently and is enrolled at UNC Charlotte to study construction management. Tucker has been a summer intern at Blythe Construction. He became interested in construction in 2016 when Hurricane Matthew devastated so many people's lives. He knew that with the right tools and training, he would be able to assist people in need through a career in construction.

Minerva Bonilla - $1,000 scholarship

Minerva is currently enrolled at NC State University and getting a Master of Science in Civil Engineering with a concentration in Construction Management. In her interview she stated that "sitting in an office is not for her" and that is how she knew that construction would be a great path for her.

Tech/Trade School Scholarship:

Zebulon Sweet - $2,000 Scholarship

Zeb graduated from Brevard High School in June and is attending Blue Ridge Community College for welding technology this fall. He has worked with R. E. Burns as a Bridge Worker Trainee and would like to become a construction manager in the future.

Congratulation to these winners, and all the candidates for choosing a career in such an exciting and rewarding industry!

For more information regarding the winners (including photos) and the CAGC Foundation Scholarship program, please visit www.cagc.org or call Chelsea Andujar at 704/372-1450 ext. 5229. To learn about CAGC's Build Your Career initiative, visit www.buildyourcareer.us.

Carolinas AGC is the construction industry association in the Carolinas, bringing value to our thousands of members through networking, government relations, job leads, meetings with owners/designers, education and training involving such issues as safety and open shop, and community development. Visit us at www.cagc.org, connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

