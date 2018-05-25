CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Carolinas AGC Foundation, in a continuing effort to promote and expand the construction workforce, has awarded five scholarships to individuals who are perusing construction-related degrees or working to advance their skills to further their construction career.
University/4-Year College Scholarship:
$4,000 Scholarship
Joelle Dvorak, North Carolina State University
Construction Engineering
$2,000 Scholarship
Hunter Henry, East Carolina University
Construction Management
$2,000 Scholarship
Christopher "Drake" Overton, East Carolina University
Construction Management
Tech/Trade School Scholarship:
$2,000 Scholarship
Melissa Page, Wake Tech Community College
Construction Management Technology
Industry Certified Advancement/Accreditation Scholarship:
$2,000 Scholarship
Yulissa Moran, AL Brown High School
Form Carpenter Apprentice Program, Wayne Brothers, Inc.
For more information regarding the winners (including photos) and the CAGC Foundation Scholarship program, please visit www.cagc.org or call Chelsea Andujar at 704/372-1450 ext. 5229. To learn about CAGC's Build Your Career initiative, visit www.buildyourcareer.us.
It is the mission of CAGC Foundation, Inc. to serve the construction industry by financially supporting excellent workforce development and research programs, activities, and services in the Carolinas.
Carolinas AGC is the construction industry association in the Carolinas, bringing value to our thousands of members through networking, government relations, job leads, meetings with owners/designers, education and training involving such issues as safety and open shop, and community development. Visit us at www.cagc.org, connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cagc-foundation-announces-scholarship-winners-300654946.html
SOURCE Carolinas Associated General Contractors
Share this article