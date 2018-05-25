$4,000 Scholarship

Joelle Dvorak, North Carolina State University

Construction Engineering



$2,000 Scholarship

Hunter Henry, East Carolina University

Construction Management



$2,000 Scholarship

Christopher "Drake" Overton, East Carolina University

Construction Management

Tech/Trade School Scholarship:

$2,000 Scholarship

Melissa Page, Wake Tech Community College

Construction Management Technology



Industry Certified Advancement/Accreditation Scholarship:

$2,000 Scholarship

Yulissa Moran, AL Brown High School

Form Carpenter Apprentice Program, Wayne Brothers, Inc.

For more information regarding the winners (including photos) and the CAGC Foundation Scholarship program, please visit www.cagc.org or call Chelsea Andujar at 704/372-1450 ext. 5229. To learn about CAGC's Build Your Career initiative, visit www.buildyourcareer.us.

It is the mission of CAGC Foundation, Inc. to serve the construction industry by financially supporting excellent workforce development and research programs, activities, and services in the Carolinas.

Carolinas AGC is the construction industry association in the Carolinas, bringing value to our thousands of members through networking, government relations, job leads, meetings with owners/designers, education and training involving such issues as safety and open shop, and community development. Visit us at www.cagc.org, connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn.



View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cagc-foundation-announces-scholarship-winners-300654946.html

SOURCE Carolinas Associated General Contractors

Related Links

http://www.cagc.org

