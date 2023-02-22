CAGC Foundation Receives Black & Decker Makers Grant

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker announces the recipients of its second Global Impact Challenge, and CAGC Foundation in partnership with Clemson University, is honored to have been named as a Makers Grant Recipient for its workforce efforts.

Initiated in 2021, the Global Impact Challenge grant program awards up to $25 million in grant funding over five years to nonprofits that are supporting trade workforce development initiatives in the construction and manufacturing sectors. With the first applications submitted in 2022, 182 entrants were evaluated based on number of people served, outcomes projected, sustainable impact, depth of programs, and diversity, among many other considerations. CAGC Foundation in partnership with Clemson University was selected as one of 91 organizations that will help skill and reskill roughly 210,448 makers throughout 2023.

"Stanley Black & Decker is immensely proud to support the CAGC Foundation in partnership with Clemson as they work to skill and reskill the next generation of trade professionals," said Stanley Black & Decker Corporate Responsibility Officer, Deb Geyer. "Currently in the U.S., there are an estimated 650,000 open construction jobs and 10 million unfilled manufacturing jobs globally. Our purpose is to support 'Those Who Make the World,' and being able to fund educational programs and non-profits that are revitalizing trade careers directly connects to our core mission. Thanks to this year's Makers Grant Recipients, together we will be one step closer to closing the trade skills gap."

To learn more about Stanley Black & Decker's Global Impact Challenge, the 2022 recipients and how non-profits may submit for the upcoming application period, please visit www.EmpowerMakers.com.

It is the mission of the CAGC Foundation to serve the construction industry by financially supporting workforce development and research programs, activities, and services in the Carolinas. For more information regarding the CAGC Foundation, call 704/372-1450.

