"Cage-free" Ballot Measure, HSUS, Exposed in California Legislature

Assembly Member Cecilia Aguiar-Curry began with the most fundamental question, "You wrote Proposition 2 in 2008, and you wanted cage-free housing. Why did you not write Prop 2 to require cage free then?"

HSUS side stepped that question. Assembly Members Marc Levine and Devon Mathis then requested details about the campaign's fundraising, and its paid signature-gathering practices. HSUS responded that it was unable to provide the information requested.

Much of that information was, however, provided later by animal activists opposing the measure.

Bradley Miller, Director of the Humane Farming Association (HFA) and spokesperson for Californians Against Cruelty, Cages, and Fraud, not only provided details regarding HSUS's signature gathering, he went on to deliver a blistering critique of the measure itself, which is often referred to as "the rotten egg initiative."

"The Humane Society of the United States is once again deceiving voters, flip-flopping on the issue of cages, and perpetuating the suffering of egg-laying hens," said Miller.

"The exact same egg-industry guidelines called for in this rotten initiative are within days of being passed by the legislature in the form of AB 3021 (Levine). The initiative is now just a publicity stunt in search of a lawsuit." Miller continued, "Not only does this come at great taxpayer expense, HSUS's reckless exploitation of California's ballot measure system is putting in grave danger a wide array of existing consumer, animal, and environmental protection laws."

The Humane Farming Association (HFA) is dedicated to the protection of farm animals and operates the nation's largest farm animal sanctuary. Founded in 1985 and over 250,000 members strong, HFA is nationally recognized and respected for its integrity and its groundbreaking anti-cruelty campaigns.

