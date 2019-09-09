Cagney The Musical: Expanded Broadway-Bound Production Debuts in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Broadway-bound production of Cagney, based on the life of Academy Award® winner James Cagney, launches the award-winning Pioneer Theatre Company's (PTC) 58th season, running September 20 through October 5. Tickets are available as part of a season subscription package by calling (801) 581-6961 or individually by visiting pioneertheatre.org.

The Full Cast of Cagney, The Musical Robert Creighton as Robert Cagney and Darrin Baker as Jack Warner

Cagney played an award-winning off-Broadway run, presented first at the York Theatre, followed by a successful transfer to the Westside Theatre, and a limited engagement in Los Angeles. The Broadway production of Cagney will be produced by Riki Kane Larimer (Enter Laughing, Smokey Joe's Café, Gigi, On the Town) and Kate Edelman Johnson (Wyatt Earp: Return to Tombstone).

Cagney features music and lyrics by Robert Creighton and Christopher McGovern, book by Peter Colley (I'll Be Back Before Midnight, The War Show, The Donnellys), and additional materials by Chuck Tatham ("Modern Family," "How I Met Your Mother," "Arrested Development"). Following the success of the 2015 off-Broadway engagement, director Bill Castellino (Desperate Measures, Storyville, Ionescopade) and Tony-nominated choreographer Joshua Bergasse (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Gigi, On the Town) return to the helm the Broadway-bound production at PTC.

Broadway's Robert Creighton (Disney's Frozen, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Anything Goes), reprises the title role, for which he was awarded the Fred Astaire Award. Darrin Baker (Tarzan, Wonderful Town, The Scarlet Pimpernel) plays Jack Warner, Cagney's chief adversary and CEO of Warner Brothers. Rounding out the cast is Matt Crowle, Darien Crago, Kristen Smith Davis, Jeffry Denman, Robert Anthony Jones, Charis Leos, Daniel Plimpton, Melissa Schott, Edward Tolve, and Jessica Wockenfuss.

Cagney features a scenic design by James Noone (Sunset Boulevard, A Time to Kill, A Bronx Tale, The Rainmaker, The Sunshine Boys); costume design by Gregory Gale (Arcadia, Rock of Ages, The Wedding Singer, Hello, Dolly!, Urinetown); lighting design by Paul Miller (Amazing Grace, The Illusionists, Macbeth, Legally Blonde, Company); projection design by Brad Peterson (Junk, Oslo, Cats); orchestrations by Greg Anthony Rassen (Bandstand, An American in Paris, Bullets Over Broadway, The Little Mermaid); dance arrangements and music direction by Douglas Oberhamer (Swing, Crazy for You, Thoroughly Modern Millie). Jeremy Benton (42nd Street) is the associate choreographer. Cagney features fight choreography by Rick Sordelet (The Lion King, Sunset Boulevard).

Led by Artistic Director Karen Azenberg and Managing Director Christopher Massimine, Pioneer Theatre Company is Utah's Preeminent Professional Theatre, a leading arts organization of the West, and an affiliate of the University of Utah. For info on PTC's Blockbuster season visit pioneertheatre.org

