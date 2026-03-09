CAHABA CENTER FOR MENTAL HEALTH PROVIDES NOTICE OF DATA EVENT

SELMA, Ala., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cahaba Center for Mental Health ("Cahaba") is providing notice of a recent data event that may have impacted the confidentiality of information for certain individuals. Cahaba is notifying individuals of the event. This notice provides information about the event, Cahaba's response, and steps individuals can take. The confidentiality, privacy, and security of information is one of Cahaba's highest priorities and Cahaba takes this incident very seriously.

On March 28, 2025, Cahaba identified suspicious activity in an employee email account. In response, Cahaba promptly took steps to secure its email system and initiated an investigation into the nature and scope of the activity. The investigation determined that there was unauthorized access to a Cahaba email account on separate occasions between January 22, 2025 and March 28, 2025. While the investigation did not identify whether information within the account was actually accessed, this activity could not be ruled out. Therefore, Cahaba conducted a comprehensive and thorough review of the contents of the involved account to identify the presence of any sensitive information.

This review and investigation was recently completed and determined the types of information for certain individuals was present in the involved email account at the time of the activity included names, demographic information, patient identification and case numbers, dates of birth, medical diagnosis and treatment information, prescription information, driver's license or state identification numbers, Social Security numbers, financial account information, health insurance information, disability information, and passport numbers. Please note, Cahaba is not aware of any actual or attempted misuse of this information as a result of this incident and is providing notice out of an abundance of caution.

Cahaba takes this event and the security of information in our care very seriously. Upon becoming aware of this event, Cahaba moved quickly to confirm the security of its email system and began an investigation to identify potentially impacted individuals and provide them with notice. As part of Cahaba's ongoing commitment to the privacy and the security of information, Cahaba is also reviewing existing policies and procedures and have implemented additional safeguards to prevent a similar event in the future.

If you have additional questions, or to inquire as to whether you are impacted by this incident, please call our dedicated assistance line at 1-833-757-5652, Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM Eastern Time. Potentially affected individuals should remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing account statements, explanation of benefits statements, and monitoring free credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect errors. Individuals can also find additional information on Cahaba's website at www.cahabamentalhealth.com.

Consumers have the right to place an initial or extended "fraud alert" on a credit file at no cost. An initial fraud alert is a one-year alert that is placed on a consumer's credit file. Upon seeing a fraud alert display on a consumer's credit file, a business is required to take steps to verify the consumer's identity before extending new credit. If consumers are the victim of identity theft, they are entitled to an extended fraud alert, which is a fraud alert lasting seven years. Should consumers wish to place a fraud alert, please contact any of the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below.

As an alternative to a fraud alert, consumers have the right to place a "credit freeze" on a credit report, which will prohibit a credit bureau from releasing information in the credit report without the consumer's express authorization. The credit freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in a consumer's name without consent. However, consumers should be aware that using a credit freeze to take control over who gets access to the personal and financial information in their credit report may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application they make regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Pursuant to federal law, consumers cannot be charged to place or lift a credit freeze on their credit report. To place a security freeze on your credit report, you must contact the credit reporting agency by phone, mail, or secure electronic means and provide proper identification of your identity. To request a credit freeze, individuals may need to provide some or all of the following information:

Full name (including middle initial as well as Jr., Sr., II, III, etc.); Social Security number; Date of birth; Addresses for the prior two to five years; Proof of current address, such as a current utility bill or telephone bill; A legible photocopy of a government-issued identification card (state driver's license or ID card, etc.); and A copy of either the police report, investigative report, or complaint to a law enforcement agency concerning identity theft if they are a victim of identity theft.

Should consumers wish to place a credit freeze or fraud alert, please contact the three credit reporting bureaus listed below:

Equifax Experian TransUnion https://www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services/ https://www.experian.com/help/ www.transunion.com/credit-freeze https://www.transunion.com/fraud-alerts 1-888-298-0045 1-888-397-3742 1-833-799-5355 Equifax Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 105069

Atlanta, GA 30348-5069 Experian Fraud Alert, P.O. Box

9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Fraud Alert, P.O. Box

2000, Chester, PA 19016 Equifax Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 105788

Atlanta, GA 30348-5788 Experian Credit Freeze, P.O. Box

9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Credit Freeze, P.O. Box

160, Woodlyn, PA 19094

Once you have submitted your request, the credit reporting bureau must place the credit freeze no later than 1 business day after receiving a request by phone or secure electronic means, and no later than 3 business days after receiving a request by mail. No later than 5 business days after placing the security freeze, the credit reporting agency will send you confirmation and information on how you can remove the freeze in the future.

Consumers may further educate themselves regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes, and the steps they can take to protect your personal information by contacting the consumer reporting bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission, or their state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission may be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, D.C. 20580; www.identitytheft.gov ; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. Consumers can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by way of the contact information listed above.

Consumers have the right to file a police report if they ever experience identity theft or fraud. Please note that in order to file a report with law enforcement for identity theft, consumers will likely need to provide some proof that they have been a victim. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement and the relevant state Attorney General. This notice has not been delayed by law enforcement.

SOURCE Cahaba Center for Mental Health