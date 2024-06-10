Cahaba Dermatology is Taking Care of Our Firefighters & EMTs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cahaba Dermatology is proud to announce a special event offering free skin cancer screenings for firefighters and EMTs. This event, dedicated to our local heroes, will take place on June 14, 2024, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Cahaba Dermatology.

Firefighters and EMTs face a significantly higher risk of skin cancer due to their occupational exposure to harmful substances. Studies have shown that firefighters have a 21% greater risk of developing melanoma, the most serious form of skin cancer, compared to the general population. This event aims to provide these brave individuals with the essential health screenings they need.

Cahaba Dermatology Skin Health Center specializes in Medical, Surgical, Cosmetic Dermatology, and Clinical Trial Research.

We provide a full range of comprehensive dermatological services to meet both medical and surgical needs. Our services include skin cancer screenings, dermatologic Light Therapy, surgical excisions, and micrographic surgery for high cure rates.

Cahaba Dermatology is committed to the health and well-being of our community's first responders. We look forward to providing these essential screenings and supporting the health of those who dedicate their lives to protecting others.

