Cahill Announces Election of Four New Partners and Two New Counsel

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP announced today that Andrew Cochran, Michael Dvorak, Michael Makhotin, and Nikolas Rodriguez have been elected to the partnership, effective January 1, 2025. In addition, Kenneth Ritz and Jenny Warshafsky have been promoted to Counsel, also effective January 1, 2025.

"We are pleased to promote six outstanding attorneys across our firm," said Herbert S. Washer, Cahill's Executive Committee Chair. "These additions to our senior ranks strengthen our capabilities across key practice areas and reflect our commitment to delivering outstanding service to our clients. Each brings remarkable talent and dedication that will enhance our ability to meet our clients' evolving needs."

"As part of our strategic plan, Cahill has achieved exceptional growth over the last year through organic development and targeted lateral hires in key practices within and adjacent to our industry-leading strengths. We will continue to expand as we uncover additional opportunities," added Washer. "Today's announcement, however, focuses the spotlight on our incredibly talented lawyers, and our continued and long-standing commitment to being a place where hardworking and team-oriented associates can be promoted to positions of leadership within our firm."

Partner Andrew Cochran focuses his practice on complex patent litigation matters in federal court and before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board of the U.S. Patent Office. While his broad range of experience spans a variety of technologies, including enterprise content management software, enterprise file sharing and sync software, microchip technology, and medical devices, Andy focuses his practice mainly on complex patent litigation matters involving pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and biologics/biosimilars.

Partner Michael Dvorak focuses his practice on matters related to banking and finance and capital markets. Mike represents investment banks, commercial banks, and institutional investors in a range of financing transactions, including syndicated institutional loans, leveraged buyouts, high yield debt securities, equity securities, and loan commitments.

Partner Michael Makhotin focuses on all matters related to banking & finance and capital markets. Mike represents investment banks, debt funds, commercial banks, private equity sponsors, and corporations in public and private, domestic and cross-border bank financing transactions and debt capital markets transactions, including syndicated and pro rata term loan and revolving credit facilities, asset-based facilities, reserve-based facilities, bridge facilities, direct lending facilities, debt offerings, and high yield bond offerings.

Partner Nikolas Rodriguez's practice encompasses banking & finance, capital markets, and private credit. Nick represents investment banks, institutional investors, commercial banks, direct lending providers, and corporations in connection with public and private capital markets and lending transactions, including high yield bond offerings, equity offerings, syndicated institutional loans, asset-based loans, and private credit transactions, as well as tender offers and consent solicitations, often in connection with leveraged buyouts and other acquisitions.

Counsel Kenneth Ritz represents leading public and private companies, investors and financial institutions on matters related to IP and technology, providing advice and counseling on intellectual property, data protection, and cyber security.

Counsel Jenny Warshafsky focuses her practice on corporate matters related to banking & finance and capital markets and supports Cahill Academy, a series of formal training programs developed to build core competencies for junior associates and provide continuing legal education to senior attorneys.

These elections follow a period of exceptional growth for Cahill, which among other achievements in in the past year has:

Grew and rebranded its digital asset practice, now known as CahillNXT, which places the firm at the forefront of guiding the next generation of entrepreneurs and businesses in this burgeoning sector. Cahill brought in Lewis Rinaudo Cohen , Gregory Strong , and Sarah W. Chen .

, , and . Added Peter Williams and Dan Amato to its fast-growing private credit team.

and to its fast-growing private credit team. Created its Congressional Investigations practice, drawing exceptionally talented lawyers who served in Congress and the Department of Justice, Ed O'Callaghan and James Mandolfo .

and . Strengthened its Life Sciences Patent Litigation and Intellectual Property Litigation practices through the additions of Colleen Tracy James and Peter J. Armenio .

and . Opened a Delaware office.

About Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP

Cahill is among the most successful law firms in the world. With a history of legal innovation dating back to the firm's founding in 1919, Cahill is trusted by market-leading financial institutions, companies, and their boards to manage significant corporate transactions, litigation, and regulatory matters. Based in New York, Cahill also has offices in London, Washington, D.C., and Delaware.

