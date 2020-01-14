Cahill Announces New Partner and Counsel Elections

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP announced today that Lisa Collier has been elected to the partnership.

"We are pleased to welcome an exceptional lawyer, Lisa Collier, to our partnership," said William M. Hartnett, Cahill's Executive Committee Chairman. "Lisa has demonstrated extraordinary business acumen and commitment to our clients. With her election we continue to strengthen our team to ensure that our clients receive the exceptional service to which they are accustomed."

Ms. Collier has been elected a partner in Cahill's capital markets and lending practice where she represents leading investment banks, institutional investors and commercial banks in connection with a broad range of public and private transactions.

The Firm also announced that Matthew L. Conaty would become counsel to the litigation practice, Maya Peleg would become counsel to the corporate practice and Katherine A. Sarkar would become counsel to the tax practice.

About Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP

Cahill is among the most successful law firms in the world. With a history of legal innovation dating back to the firm's founding in 1919, Cahill is trusted by market-leading financial institutions, companies and their boards to manage significant litigation, regulatory matters and corporate transactions. Based in New York, Cahill also has offices in London and Washington, D.C.

SOURCE Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP

Related Links

http://www.cahill.com

