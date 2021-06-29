CAI Announces the formation of CAI Professional Services India Private Limited.

INDIANAPOLIS, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 25 June, 2021, CAI Professional Services India Private Limited officially opened for business. CAI is proud to now be able to serve clients in the data center, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries across the Indian subcontinent. Our focus on operational readiness and speed to market aligns well with the needs of industry and we expect strong demand for our services.

CAI's leaders' thoughts on achieving this long-time goal:

Mike Martin, President:

"From the time of our expansion into Asia almost 11 years ago, it was our dream to open an office in India. Today we're excited to announce we're bringing CAI's world leading consulting services and commitment to client outcomes to India's markets, and we look forward to exceeding client expectations."

Rich Tree, COO:

"Meeting our clients where they are is what has driven CAI's growth and will continue as we support the launch of critical data center infrastructure across India. I'm excited to bring the CAI culture of excellence to our local Indian team.

Sam Williamson Asia Vice President :

"I look forward to leading a team of dedicated engineers and scientists to deliver mission critical facilities and manufacturing in India. I know our team is world class and we are truly excited and honoured to drive value to our clients' bottom lines."

Ravi Kumar, India Country Head :

"As the face of CAI in India, I look forward to the challenge of building strong teams of experts and bringing CAI's long tradition of excellent service to our clients here."

CAI is headquartered in Bangalore to serve the commissioning and startup needs of the data center critical infrastructure being developed. Growth plans include satellite offices in Hyderabad, Gurgaon, and Mumbai.

ABOUT CAI

Since CAI was founded in 1996, we have delivered nearly a billion dollars in services for hundreds of clients across thousands of projects globally. With offices in the US, Canada, Australia, Netherlands, Korea, Switzerland, India, Ireland, Italy, China, Singapore, and Malaysia, we have built an international team of over 650 professionals providing local support from a global company. Our engineering, technical, and consulting services are fashioned to deliver mission critical facilities with a high level of performance and reliability. When operational readiness and startup are critical, CAI delivers to a higher standard. www.cagents.com

