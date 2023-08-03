CAI Appoints Two Distinguished Professionals To Its Board of Directors

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commissioning Agents Inc. (CAI) is pleased to announce the appointment of two exceptional professionals to its Board of Directors, David Sternasty and Chaz Calitri. They bring a wealth of experience and diverse expertise that will significantly contribute to the company's future.

David Sternasty brings over 35 years of pharmaceutical operations and engineering experience. Mr. Sternasty recently retired after 20 years with Eli Lilly as Vice President of Corporate Engineering and Global HSE and previously as site head for Eli Lilly Fegersheim, France. Mr. Sternasty has been instrumental in the design, construction, qualification, and operations of both fill/finish and API manufacturing sites worldwide. His extensive experience in both dry products and sterile manufacturing is a great addition to the CAI team.

Commenting on his appointment, David Sternasty expressed his enthusiasm: "With over 35 years working in the pharmaceutical industry, I feel honored and privileged to be able to serve with a company that is firmly committed to delivering value to our clients which ultimately benefits patients. My goal is to bring my client experience and perspective to the team and help CAI deliver that value even better."

Chaz Calitri brings a distinguished pharmaceutical industry career and is a long-term member of the International Society of Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Calitri recently retired as Pfizer's Vice President of Operations for Sterile Injectables US/EU and led the Kalamazoo manufacturing site which enabled, scaled-up and launched Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine which he describes as a "moonshot" achievement. Prior to Mr. Calitri's 18 years with Pfizer, he worked closely with CAI as an early customer during his tenure with Novartis. Mr. Calitri will play a crucial role in guiding CAI's continued evolution.

Reflecting on his experience in Production Operations, Global Engineering, Capital Projects Management, Facilities Management, and Site Engineering, Chaz Calitri is eager for this new opportunity and notes, "I am privileged to be part of this great Company and look forward to working with this talented Team as we serve our customers around the world."

The CEO of CAI, Michael Martin, expressed his confidence in the newly appointed board members, stating, "We are delighted to welcome these two exceptionally talented individuals with vast experience, and passion for innovation that align with CAI's vision. With the invaluable contributions from Dave and Chaz, along with the rest of our Board, we are confident that together, we will chart a path to success for the companies we serve and continue to make a profound impact on the future of the industry."

About CAI Since CAI's founding in 1996, we have delivered over $1.25 billion dollars in services for hundreds of clients across thousands of projects globally. With offices in the US, Canada, Australia, Netherlands, UK, Korea, Switzerland, India, Ireland, Italy, China, Japan and Singapore, we have built an international team of over 850 professionals providing local support from a global company. Our engineering, technical, and consulting services are fashioned to deliver mission-critical facilities with a high level of performance and reliability. When operational readiness and startup are critical, CAI delivers to a higher standard.

