CAI Closes Recapitalization with JLL Partners, Unlocking New Opportunities for Growth

New partnership positions CAI to accelerate its global expansion, technology investment and enhanced service offerings

INDIANAPOLIS, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CAI, a professional services firm dedicated to accelerating operational readiness and excellence in life sciences and mission-critical environments, today announced that it has closed its recapitalization transaction with JLL Partners ("JLL"), a New York-based middle-market private equity firm focused on investing in the healthcare, industrials, and business services sectors.

The closed transaction builds on CAI's recent momentum, including expanded service for global customers in Australia and new technology partnerships. With JLL's support, CAI expects to accelerate investments in talent, training, next-generation technologies, strategic acquisitions and enhanced service offerings, while continuing to build on its culture as an employer of choice for technical professionals serving highly regulated and mission-critical industries.

For more than 30 years, CAI has provided operational readiness services to critical industry customers with the technical rigor, precision and consistency their environments require. The partnership with JLL is expected to build on the deep technical expertise and long-standing customer relationships of CAI's more than 700 professionals operating across North America, Europe, Australia and Asia, while supporting CAI's continued investment in its people, platform and global capabilities.

"With the transaction closed, we have accomplished what we set out to do: forge a strong partnership with JLL that will enable us to enhance and expand our service offerings as we explore new technologies, geographies, and services," said CAI CEO Sheena Dempsey. "This partnership is grounded in JLL's support for our business strategy, our people and our vision for the future."

Phil Pursifull, CAI CFO, added, "I have been part of CAI for nearly three decades, and this is one of the most exciting moments in our company's history. We are seeing strong customer demand, continued advancement across technologies and the markets we serve, and tremendous opportunity to invest in the people and culture that have always set us apart."

NewVale Capital, a growth equity firm focused on investing in life science services companies, was an investment partner in the transaction.

Bourne Partners and Stifel acted as financial advisors to JLL Partners, and Stout acted as financial advisor to CAI.

About CAI

CAI is a professional services firm composed of engineering, quality, and operations experts dedicated to accelerating operational readiness and excellence in life sciences and mission-critical environments. With deep roots in CQV (commissioning, qualification, validation), CAI has evolved over the past 30 years alongside the industries it serves, helping organizations bring complex facilities, systems, and technologies online with confidence.

The elite team at CAI combines deep technical expertise with proven processes and modern tools to deliver projects on time and within budget, supporting outcomes that matter in highly regulated environments. Over three decades, CAI has embraced new modalities and guided clients through digital transformation while strengthening operational readiness. As industry demands grow, CAI strives to define the next era of agility, resilience, and operational excellence.

For more information, please visit https://caiready.com/.

About JLL Partners

JLL Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm with over three decades of experience transforming businesses in the healthcare, industrials, and business services sectors. The Firm is dedicated to partnering with companies that it believes it can help build into market leaders through a combination of strategic mergers and acquisitions, organic growth initiatives, and operational enhancements. The JLL Partners team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals and operating partners who are focused on driving long-term value creation across its portfolio. Since its founding in 1988, JLL Partners has invested approximately $9 billion of equity capital with 61 platform investments.

For more information, please visit www.jllpartners.com.

About NewVale Capital

Founded in 2021, NewVale Capital is a sector-specialist pharma services growth equity firm investing in proven, revenue-generating services and enabling technology businesses serving the life sciences ecosystem.

For more information, please visit www.newvalecapital.com