Caidya Announces Leadership Transition: Barbara Lopez Kunz Named CEO

RALEIGH, N.C., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caidya, a leading global provider of clinical trial solutions, is pleased to announce a transition in its executive leadership. Barbara Lopez Kunz, a distinguished member of the Caidya Board of Directors, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer effective September 1, 2024. The current Chairman and CEO, Dr. Lingshi Tan, will transition to Executive Chairman of the Board.

Barbara Lopez Kunz brings a wealth of experience to the role, having served in various leadership capacities across the healthcare and life sciences sectors. With over 15 years of C-suite experience and a proven track record in driving strategic partnerships and digital transformation, Ms. Kunz is well-prepared to lead Caidya into its next phase of growth and innovation.

Dr. Lingshi Tan expressed his enthusiasm for Ms. Kunz's appointment, stating, "Barbara's leadership capabilities and profound understanding of the global healthcare landscape have been invaluable to our board. Her strategic vision and commitment to innovation have already significantly impacted our business. I have the utmost confidence in her ability to steer Caidya towards a successful future. I am thrilled she has accepted this expanded role and look forward to working closely with her."

In her new role, Ms. Kunz will focus on enhancing Caidya's position as a global leader in clinical research, emphasizing the importance of patient-centered trials and building personalized, fit-for-purpose solutions. "I am honored to lead Caidya and build on the strong foundation laid by Dr. Tan," said Ms. Kunz. "Caidya's commitment to transforming the landscape of clinical research resonates deeply with my professional philosophy.

I look forward to working closely with Dr. Tan and our talented team to realize the strategic vision and continue our trajectory of innovation and growth."

Barbara Lopez Kunz's career as an executive leader is distinguished by her roles in catalyzing winning strategies for multinational corporations and non-profit organizations. She has held significant P&L responsibilities at major companies including Thermo Fisher Scientific, DuPont, and ICI (now AstraZeneca), as well as at non-profits like Battelle and DIA. Her leadership style, characterized by a focus on clear strategic direction, people development, and learning agility, has cultivated strong teams and innovative practices throughout her career. Ms. Kunz also brings decades of experience serving on public, private, and non-profit boards, where she has been instrumental in transformative strategies, enhancing shareholder value.

Reflecting on her appointment to the Caidya Board in November 2022, Ms. Kunz expressed her excitement to contribute her deep expertise in the life sciences industry to enhance Caidya's innovativeness, build productive partnerships, and develop talent as Caidya executes its global growth strategy. Her dedication to creating a people- and patient-first culture is well aligned with Caidya's corporate values. As Caidya continues to evolve and expand its global impact, Barbara's leadership will be instrumental in driving forward the company's purpose of helping to bring life-changing therapies to the global community through liberated clinical research.

About Caidya

Caidya is a global, multi-therapeutic clinical research organization (CRO) dedicated to advancing healthcare innovation and accelerating the development of new therapies. With full-service capabilities and a strategic footprint in 23 countries and regions, our global network provides broad access to diverse patient populations across the Americas, Europe, and APAC. Caidya's in-depth therapeutic and operational expertise helps partners conduct studies with greater efficiency and confidence. Our commitment to excellence and data-driven decision-making ensures the highest quality standards across all phases of the drug development process.

Caidya provides comprehensive clinical trial services from regulatory strategy and submissions, clinical operations, biometrics, and quality management, through post-approval surveillance. Following the merger of dMed and Clinipace, Caidya launched with a clear purpose to liberate clinical research and bring life-changing therapies to our global community.

