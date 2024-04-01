Caidya Expands Global Presence with the Establishment of Caidya Canada Limited and New Office in Toronto

MORRISVILLE, N.C., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caidya, a leading global, multi-therapeutic clinical research organization (CRO), is pleased to announce the establishment of its new legal entity, Caidya Canada Limited, and the opening of its new office in Toronto, Ontario. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Caidya's expansion plans, as it aims to extend its global footprint and strengthen its position in the thriving Canadian biotech market.

The decision to establish Caidya Canada Limited aligns with the company's long-term growth and talent acquisition strategy. Canada is a key player in the biotech industry, offering a supportive ecosystem, world-class research institutions, and a highly skilled talent pool. By establishing a presence in this dynamic market, Caidya aims to leverage these advantages to enhance its clinical trial services capabilities and foster collaborations with local partners. This expansion will also further Caidya's efforts to attract and retain best-in-class talent in North America.

Dr. Lingshi Tan, CEO of Caidya, expressed enthusiasm about the company's expansion into Canada, stating, "We are thrilled to establish Caidya Canada Limited and open our new office in Toronto. This strategic move not only allows us to extend the reach of the Caidya brand but also positions us to tap into the immense potential of the Canadian biotech market. We look forward to collaborating with local stakeholders and contributing to the advancement of healthcare solutions in Canada."

Caidya Canada Limited will focus on supporting the development of scientific innovations in the biotech sector through provision of full clinical trial services, helping to accelerate the development and commercialization of groundbreaking healthcare solutions.

About Caidya

Caidya is a global, multi-therapeutic clinical research organization (CRO) dedicated to advancing healthcare innovation and accelerating the development of new therapies. With full-service capabilities and a strategic footprint in 23 countries and regions, our global network provides broad access to diverse patient populations across the Americas, Europe, and APAC. Caidya's in-depth therapeutic and operational expertise helps partners conduct studies with greater efficiency and confidence. Our commitment to excellence and data-driven decision-making ensures the highest quality standards across all phases of the drug development process.

Caidya provides comprehensive clinical trial services from regulatory strategy and submissions, clinical operations, biometrics, and quality management, through post-approval surveillance. Following the merger of dMed and Clinipace, Caidya launched with a clear purpose to liberate clinical research and bring life-changing therapies to our global community.

