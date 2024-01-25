New service offered at no out-of-pocket cost to patients

PHOENIX, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooklyn New York residents now have access to 24/7, personalized healthcare with the addition of remote patient monitoring. Made possible by a partnership between One Brooklyn Health, CAIN Health and CyberMed Health, patients in the One Brooklyn Health system will now have access to around-the-clock care with wearable devices that monitor vitals from the comfort of their home.

CAIN Health and One Brooklyn Health Partner to Offer Remote Patient Monitoring

"The technology exists now to observe and record health vitals in real-time, alerting medical professionals immediately to any abnormalities or concerns," said Scott Cain, CEO of CAIN Health. "This medical grade equipment, not only can improve health outcomes, but it can also reduce emergency room activity and hospital readmissions, saving busy and stretched thin hospitals and health systems like One Brooklyn Health, much needed resources."

Launched in September of last year, remote patient monitoring is available at no out-of-pocket cost to patients.

"We strive to provide the best care to our patients," said Dr. Sandra Scott, Interim CEO One Brooklyn Health. "Allowing us to continue the quality of care and the connection to our talented team of medical professionals after patients leave the hospital is incredible. It is the future, and we are fortunate to be able to adopt this technology advancement for our community."

CAIN Health has worked with hospital systems across the country to incorporate remote patient monitoring, saving them millions of dollars in hospital readmissions and unnecessary ER visits.

"In busy metropolitan cities, like Brooklyn, remote patient monitoring eases the burden on both the patient and the healthcare providers," continued Scott. "It not only helps improve the quality of care, but it also gives the patient peace of mind without needing to venture from their home."

ABOUT ONE BROOKLYN HEALTH:

Established in 2016, One Brooklyn Health, Inc (OBH) aims to enhance and preserve healthcare services in Central Brooklyn and East Brooklyn. Comprised of Interfaith Medical Center (IMC), Brookdale Hospital Medical Center (BHMC), and Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center (KJMC), OBH is committed to delivering the highest quality and widest range of healthcare services to the community. With a comprehensive network of primary, behavioral health, pediatric, geriatric, sickle cell, podiatry, and maternal health services, OBH strives to meet various healthcare needs. Additionally, OBH operates Schulman S. Schachne Institute for Nursing and Rehabilitation at Brookdale and Rutland Nursing Home at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center, along with senior citizen housing at Arlene and David Schlang Pavilion at Brookdale

ABOUT CAIN HEALTH:

CAIN Health was formed in 1999 by Wm. Scott Cain to provide revenue recovery and management services to hospitals and physicians across the country. Over the years CAIN Health has helped Providers recover and save tens of millions of dollars through their unique approach to Revenue Cycle Management. CAIN Health offers a full range of services to Hospitals and Health Systems throughout the nation.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lisa Cardinale

[email protected]

602.741.8852

SOURCE Cain Health