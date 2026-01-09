Cainiao Expands Global Network Again, Launching U.S.-Mexico Cross-Border Logistics Service Covering 99% of Mexico
Jan 09, 2026, 09:00 ET
HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cainiao, a global leader in e-commerce logistics, today announced a major expansion of its global logistics network with the launch of its new Americas G2G (global-to-global) cross-border logistics service, establishing a dedicated cross-border parcel network enabling shipments between countries across the region.
In the initial phase, Cainiao has opened cross-border service from the United States to Mexico. The service covers the most active e-commerce regions in the U.S. West and reaches 99% of Mexico. Priced at approximately 60% of the industry average, the new offering helps break the high-cost barrier of U.S.–Mexico cross-border logistics and provides local e-commerce platforms and cross-border merchants with a high-value, reliable fulfillment experience.
Cainiao is also the first global logistics company among Chinese companies expanding overseas to provide G2G services across three major regions: the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas.
