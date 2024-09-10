Cainiao to Scale Up Deployment of L4 Unmanned Vehicles for Public Road Use and Delivery

Cainiao's L4 unmanned vehicle is gaining traction among customers and is ready for large-scale deployment for public road deliveries.

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cainiao Group, a global leader in e-commerce logistics, announced at the 2024 Cainiao Smart Global Logistics Summit that its latest L4 autonomous vehicles are officially on public sale and are set to be deployed on a large scale to facilitate parcel deliveries between delivery stations and pick up stations on public roads.

Equipped with the AutoDrive platform developed by Alibaba's team, these vehicles, designed primarily for commercial use at delivery stations, feature a comprehensive service support system to ensure safe operation on public roads and have secured road rights in multiple locations across China.

In Hangzhou's Yuhang District, a fleet of over 20 Cainiao unmanned vehicles is currently handling last-mile deliveries. This is the largest fleet of its kind at a single station, managing both package deliveries to hubs and collections from customers. These vehicles now account for more than 30% of the station's deliveries, with each vehicle handling at least 1,500 packages daily.

Cainiao is a pioneer in unmanned delivery vehicles, having invested in the filed as early as 2016 and delivering over 40 million packages to date, boosting last-mile delivery efficiency, cutting operational costs for courier stations.

Li Qiang, CTO of Cainiao Group says, "In the next three to five years, we expect over 200,000 unmanned vehicles to be deployed in the logistics industry, which will drive further technological advancements and cost reductions across the sector. Cainiao is optimistic about the unmanned vehicle market and aims to promote the growth and transformation of the logistics industry through advancements in intelligence, AI applications, autonomous driving, and automation."

In addition to its unmanned delivery vehicles, Cainiao's logistics technology division has launched over 400 digital projects across more than 20 countries, providing a comprehensive suite of logistics technology solutions that include IoT, automation, digital supply chains, RFID readers, and smart hardware. The company aims to roll out 1,000 digital projects globally and partner with 100 companies over the next three years.

About Cainiao Group

Founded in 2013, Cainiao is a global leader in e-commerce logistics with the mission to enable a seamless e-commerce experience anywhere in the world through deep e-commerce insights and technological capabilities. In the cross-border e-commerce logistics division, Cainiao is the world's No.1 service provider by parcel volume, serving over 100,000 merchants and brands.

Our extensive logistics network spans over 200 countries and regions, making us one of the world's largest logistics networks in terms of geographic reach. We are continually expanding our local express delivery and supply chain services in international markets.

