CAIR, 40+ Coalition Partners Announce Global Boycott of Hilton Hotels Over Plan to Build Hotel on Site of Demolished Uyghur Mosque in China

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) -- the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization – in partnership with more than 40 U.S. and international groups, today held a news conference outside The Capital Hilton in Washington, D.C., to announce a worldwide boycott of Hilton Worldwide over that corporation's refusal to end an agreement to license the construction of a Hampton Hotel on the site of a bulldozed mosque in the Uyghur region of China.

SEE: Calls for Global Boycott of Hilton Over Hotel on Holy Site Bulldozed in China's Cleansing Drive (Telegraph)

https://uk.style.yahoo.com/calls-global-boycott-hilton-over-152038598.html

Muslim groups call for Hilton boycott over project in China

https://www.thehour.com/news/article/Muslim-groups-call-for-Hilton-boycott-over-16465258.php

Muslim Groups Boycott Hilton Over Planned Hotel on Uighur Mosque (Al Jazeera)https://twitter.com/CAIRNational/status/1438574250571534344

More than 40 Groups to Boycott Hilton Over Planned Hotel on Uighur Site

https://english.alaraby.co.uk/news/groups-boycott-hilton-over-planned-hotel-uighur-site

[LISTEN] CAIR, Coalition Partners Announce Global Boycott of Hilton Hotels Over Plan to Build Hotel on Site of Demolished Uyghur Masjid in China

https://radioislam.org.za/a/listen-cair-coalition-partners-announce-global-boycott-of-hilton-hotels-over-plan-to-build-hotel-on-site-of-demolished-uyghur-masjid-in-china/

Those speaking at the news conference included: (in order of appearance)

Zainab Chaudry - CAIR Office in Maryland Director

Nihad Awad – National Executive Director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)

Rushan Abbas - Founder and Executive Director of Campaign for Uyghurs

Omer Kanat - Executive Director of the Uyghur Human Rights Project (UHRP), Executive Chair World Uyghur Congress

Abdulhakim A Idris – Inspector General of the World Uyghur Congress (WUC)

Husam Kaid – Political Lead for Free Uyghur Now

Mahmudul Kadir - Muslim Ummah of North America (MUNA)

Abdulhakim Idris - World Uyghur Congress

WATCH THE FULL NEWS CONFERENCE:

https://twitter.com/CAIRNational/status/1438597248783372291

PHOTOS: CAIR, 40+ Coalition Partners Announce Global Boycott of Hilton Hotels Over Plan to Build Hotel on Site of Demolished Uyghur Mosque in China

https://twitter.com/CAIRNational/status/1438599516584873994

The coalition also launched a Change.org petition drive asking signatories to take a pledge "to join the global boycott of ALL Hilton-owned hotels until the company cancels its plan to establish a hotel on the site of a bulldozed Uyghur mosque in China."

On September 8, the coalition delivered a letter to Hilton headquarters in Virginia giving the corporation one week to end the hotel agreement.

If you would like join CAIR's media list, please sign up here: https://action.cair.com/a/newsletters

CONTACT: CAIR Government Affairs Director Robert McCaw, 202-742-6448, [email protected]; CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726, [email protected]

SOURCE Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)

Related Links

http://www.cair.com

