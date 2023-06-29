CAIR Applauds Supreme Court's Ruling Strengthening Right to Religious Accommodations in Workplace

Supreme Court cites CAIR's work in explaining why right to accommodations is important

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today applauded a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court making it easier for employees to seek religious accommodations in the workplace.

Prior to this decision, as detailed in CAIR's amicus (friend of the court) brief filed in this case, employers could deny religious accommodations to employees if the employer could show anything more than a "de minimis" (minimal) burden the accommodation would place on the employer.

The "de minimis" rule has been used to prevent Muslim women from wearing hijab in the workplace based on speculative security concerns or even worries that Islamophobes might disapprove of hijab.

In announcing the opinion of the Court, Justice Alito cited to CAIR's amicus brief, explaining how CAIR showed "that the de minimis test has blessed the denial of even minor accommodation in many cases, making it harder for members of minority faiths to enter the job market."

This is the second time since 2021 that the Supreme Court has cited CAIR's work in its opinions. In Americans for Prosperity v. Bonta, the Supreme Court cited a CAIR amicus brief in a decision protecting the privacy of donors to nonprofit organizations.

"Today's Supreme Court ruling is an important victory for all people of faith, including American Muslims. For too long, American Muslims have been denied the right to perform daily prayers at work, wear hijab or kufi, or attend prayers on Fridays," said CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad. "Today marks a new era."

"We are happy the Supreme Court has restored the promise Title VII made that religious Americans would not have to leave their religion at the door when going to work," said CAIR Trial Attorney Justin Sadowsky, who helps lead CAIR's Supreme Court amicus project. "We are gratified to know that when CAIR speaks on behalf of American Muslims, the Supreme Court listens."

John Friend also hailed the Court's ruling. "Title VII uses the phrase 'substantial burden.' Substantial means substantial, not de minimis."

