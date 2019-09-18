CAIR, CAIR-Minnesota Call on Twitter to Suspend Trump's Account Over False '9/11' Smear of Rep. Ilhan Omar

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today strongly condemned President Trump for sharing a false, Islamophobic smear targeting Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Twitter and called on that social media company to suspend the president's account for violating its terms of service. #SuspendTrump

SEE: Tell Twitter to Remove Trump's anti-Muslim Tweet, Suspend Account

https://www.votervoice.net/CAIR/campaigns/68496/respond

Today, Trump retweeted a video falsely indicating that Rep. Omar "partied on the anniversary of 9/11." The President added his own comment to the post, stating "IIhan Omar, a member of AOC Plus 3, will win us the Great State of Minnesota. The new face of the Democrat Party!"

[NOTE: It appears that the original tweet has been taken down, while Trump's retweet remains online.]

The video was in fact from a Congressional Black Caucus event held on September 13th to celebrate black women in Congress.

SEE: Trump Retweets Video Falsely Claiming Ilhan Omar Danced on 9/11

https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/2019/09/18/trump-retweets-video-falsely-claiming-ilhan-omar-danced-on-9-11/

In her response, Rep. Omar tweeted: "The President of the United States is continuing to spread lies that put my life at risk. What is Twitter doing to combat this misinformation?"

SEE: Rep. Omar's Response

https://twitter.com/IlhanMN/status/1174327692415705088

"It is unconscionable that the president of the United States would so casually promote falsehoods that threaten the life a member of Congress elected by the people of Minnesota," said CAIR-MN Executive Director Jaylani Hussein. "Action must be taken by Twitter against the president and the source of the false information."

"President Trump once again displays an absolute disregard both for the truth and for the harm he causes by spreading false, anti-Muslim smears for his own political gain," said CAIR Executive Director Nihad Awad. "Twitter must suspend the president's account and stop his weaponization of social media to target Muslims, other minority communities and his perceived political enemies."

Awad encouraged all Americans to report the President's tweet and the account from which it originated.

The Washington-based civil rights organization has reported an unprecedented spike in bigotry targeting American Muslims, immigrants and members of other minority groups since the election of Donald Trump as president.

NOTE: Use #CAIRSnapshots on Twitter to view all the short videos highlighting CAIR's important work over the past quarter century.

The #CAIRSnapshots campaign is just one of many activities and initiatives leading up to CAIR's 25th anniversary gala in Washington, D.C., on November 9.

SEE: CAIR's 25th Annual Gala

https://www.cair.com/25th_anniversary_banquet

Online registration is now open for the gala with a keynote address by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN). Past events have been sold out, no tickets are sold at the door -- so register TODAY to reserve your place and receive an early-bird discount.

SAVE WITH EARLY-BIRD REGISTRATION: Individual tickets cost $75 before Oct. 1 and $85 thereafter. Childcare is $25 per child before Oct. 1 and $35 thereafter. Childcare registration is required for children under 13 years old.

TO REGISTER, GO TO: https://www.cair.com/25th_anniversary_banquet

CAIR is America's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.

CONTACT: CAIR-MN Executive Director Jaylani Hussein, 612-406-0070, jhussein@cair.com; CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-488-8787, ihooper@cair.com; CAIR Government Affairs Director Robert McCaw, 202-742-6448, rmccaw@cair.com

SOURCE Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)