CAIR Calls for FEC and IRS Probes of Anti-Muslim Ads Backed by Trump Supporter and Targeting Voters in Swing States

Robert Mercer, a top supporter of President Trump, reportedly spent $2 million to help fund the group behind Islamophobic video ad, titled "Welcome to the Islamic States of America," which featured the "Hollywood" sign replaced with the Islamic phrase "Allahu Akbar" (God is Great) and the Statue of Liberty wearing a burka. In the video, St. Paul's Chapel in Manhattan is shown with an Islamic star and crescent and Sports Illustrated magazine becomes "Sharia Law Illustrated."

Mercer was a top donor – giving some $2 million -- for Secure America Now, the shadowy group that produced the ads. The group told the IRS it only spent $124,192 on political activities, while reporting more than $1 million in political spending to the FEC in 2016.

EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads at swing voters

https://www.opensecrets.org/news/2018/04/exclusive-robert-mercer-backed-a-secretive-group-that-worked-with-facebook-google-to-target-anti-muslim-ads-at-swing-voters/

"While these bigoted ads did not mention a specific candidate, it does not take a brain surgeon to realize that there was only one presidential candidate that based his campaign on anti-Muslim fear-mongering," said CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad. "We urge the FEC and IRS to investigate whether these clandestine ads violated federal election or tax laws."

He noted that former top White House strategist Stephen Bannon, who ran Mercer's white supremacist and anti-Muslim Breitbart site, once wrote a film script that warned of America turning into the "Islamic States of America."

SEE: Bannon film outline warned U.S. could turn into 'Islamic States of America'

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/bannon-film-outline-warned-us-could-turn-into-islamic-states-of-america/2017/02/03/f73832f4-e8be-11e6-b82f-687d6e6a3e7c_story.html

CAIR said it has witnessed an unprecedented spike in bigotry targeting American Muslims and members of other minority groups since the election of Donald Trump as president. The Washington-based civil rights organization has also repeatedly expressed concern about Islamophobic and racist Trump administration policies and appointments.

SEE: CAIR Condemns Naming of Islamophobe John Bolton as White House National Security Adviser

https://www.cair.com/press-center/press-releases/15049-cair-condemns-naming-of-islamophobe-john-bolton-as-white-house-national-security-adviser.html

CAIR Opposes Nominations of 'Islamophobe' Pompeo for Secretary of State, 'Torturer' Haspel for CIA Director

https://www.cair.com/press-center/press-releases/15027-cair-opposes-nominations-of-islamophobe-pompeo-for-secretary-of-state-torturer-haspel-for-cia-director.html

Community members are being urged to report any bias incidents to police and to CAIR's Civil Rights Department at 202-742-6420 or by filing a report at: http://www.cair.com/report

CAIR launched an app to share critical "know your rights" information and to simplify the process to report hate crimes and bias incidents. CAIR is urging American Muslims and members of other minority groups to download the app and utilize this resource to stay informed and empowered.

For a quick download of CAIR's civil rights app, click here: http://www.cair.com/app

