CAIR Calls for Removal of Anti-Muslim Hate Group Leader from White House National Security Council Staff

WASHINGTON, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today called on the Trump administration to drop a former leader of a designated anti-Muslim hate group from its National Security Council (NSC) staff.
Fred Fleitz was named the NSC's executive secretary and chief of staff by White House National Security Adviser John Bolton.
Fleitz, up until his NSC appointment, was sr. vice president of the Center for Security Policy (CSP). The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has identified CSP as a hate group that is "a conspiracy-oriented mouthpiece for the growing anti-Muslim movement in the United States." Fleitz has in the past expressed "concern" about "enclaves of Muslim communities in Michigan and Minnesota."
CAIR's Islamophobia Monitor website states that CSP head Frank Gaffney is "a key propagandist and conspiracy theorist for the Islamophobia movement."
"An individual who held a leadership position in a notorious hate group should not be placed in a policy-making post in the White House," said CAIR Government Affairs Director Robert McCaw. "We urge the Trump administration to drop Mr. Fleitz and to remove all other staffers who espouse bigoted views or back discriminatory and unconstitutional policies."
McCaw noted that CAIR condemned Bolton's appointment as national security adviser, calling him "a notorious Islamophobe who as a history of ties to anti-Muslim extremists and organizations."
CAIR said it has witnessed an unprecedented spike in bigotry targeting American Muslims and members of other minority groups since the election of Donald Trump as president. The Washington-based civil rights organization has also repeatedly expressed concern about Islamophobic and racist Trump administration policies and appointments.
Community members are being urged to report any bias incidents to police and to CAIR's Civil Rights Department at 202-742-6420 or by filing a report at: http://www.cair.com/report
CAIR launched an app to share critical "know your rights" information and to simplify the process to report hate crimes and bias incidents. CAIR is urging American Muslims and members of other minority groups to download the app and utilize this resource to stay informed and empowered.
For a quick download of CAIR's civil rights app, click here: http://www.cair.com/app
CAIR is America's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.
