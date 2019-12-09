CAIR Calls on Amazon, Google, AudioBooks, and Barnes and Noble to Remove White Supremacist, Pro-Confederate Materials

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today called on Audible and Kindle (companies of Amazon), Amazon, Google Play Books (operated by Google), AudioBooks, and Barnes and Noble to remove all white supremacist and pro-confederate digital audio books and related social media ads.

CAIR found that all those companies sell the pro-Confederacy audiobook "The Politically Incorrect Guide to the Civil War."



The Politically Incorrect Guide to the Civil War promotes white supremacist themes, including:

"That the south" i.e. Confederacy, "had the moral high ground in the" Civil War.

The Confederacy was based "not on treason" but "the preservation of the life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness of South Carolinians, Mississippians, Floridians, Alabamans, Georgians, Louisianans and Texans."

Confederate leader and defender of slavery Jefferson Davis was "pillar of rectitude and principle, of constitutionalism and liberty, and of Christian stoicism and political conservatism."

was "pillar of rectitude and principle, of constitutionalism and liberty, and of Christian stoicism and political conservatism." The Civil War was unnecessary because under the Confederacy slavery was "expected. . .to fade away naturally."

Neo-Confederate talking points rebranding the Civil War as "the War of Northern Aggression," with the author calling that phrase "much more accurate."

That the 14th Amendment was "never constitutionally ratified," a White Supremacist claim rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court.

That "if the [Confederacy] had won, we might be able to enjoy holidays in the sunny Southern state of Cuba ."

." "That southern succession was legal."

Amazon's Audible is advertising the book as a promotional item on Facebook.



SEE: NY Times: Review: The Difference Between Politically Incorrect and Historically Wrong

"It is inexcusable for internet retailers like Amazon, Google, Audio Books, and Barnes and Noble to profit from the mainstreaming of White supremacist historical revisionism that celebrates the treason of the Confederacy and excuses the abomination of slavery," said CAIR Director of Government Affairs Robert S. McCaw. "Amazon, Google, Audio Books, and Barnes and Noble should immediately remove all white supremacist and pro-Confederacy digital audio books and related social media ads."

McCaw added: "Amazon should also make sure once and for all that third-party sellers are barred from selling neo-Nazi recruitment materials like The Turner Diaries."

CAIR also found that Amazon and Barnes and Noble carry print versions of the neo-confederate book "The South Was Right," which promotes the idea that the Confederacy "was an independent country invaded, captured, and still occupied by a vicious aggressor." The South Was Right is also available on Amazon's Kindle service.

Moreover, CAIR found that the neo-Nazi race war novel "The Turner Diaries" is being sold on Amazon by third parties in paperback and audio CD. The Southern Poverty Law Center denotes that the book is "the bible of the racist right'" "known to have drawn many into the movement" and "was a key inspiration for Timothy McVeigh's 1995 Oklahoma City bombing."

