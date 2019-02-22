CAIR Calls on W. Va. Governor, State and National GOP to Repudiate Anti-Muslim Display in State Legislature

WASHINGTON, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today called on West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and the state and National Republican Party to repudiate an anti-Muslim display in the rotunda of the West Virginia House of Delegates.

The display featured a meme with two photos, the top one showing planes crashing into the Twin Towers on September 11, with the text "'Never Forget' - You Said. . .", and the bottom one showing a photo of U.S. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN), with the text "I Am the Proof – You Have Forgotten." While the discussion over the display was taking place, Sergeant at Arms Anne Lieberman allegedly called all Muslims "terrorists."

SEE: W.Va. House Dems Question Anti-Muslim Display, Alleged Remarks by Sergeant At Arms in Rotunda

http://www.wvpublic.org/post/wva-house-dems-question-anti-muslim-display-alleged-remarks-sergeant-arms-rotunda#stream/0

W.Va. House Speaker condemns actions surrounding anti-Muslim display outside chamber

http://wvmetronews.com/2019/03/01/w-va-house-speaker-condemns-anti-muslim-display-outside-chamber/

The display was run by the anti-Muslim hate group ACT for America. The group's founder, Brigitte Gabriel, believes that "America is at stage two Islamic Cancer," that a Muslim "cannot be a loyal citizen of the United States," and that Arabs "have no soul."

SEE: CAIR Backgrounder on ACT for America

http://www.islamophobia.org/islamophobic-organizations/36-act-for-america.html

SEE: CAIR Backgrounder on Brigitte Gabriel

http://www.islamophobia.org/islamophobic-individuals/65-brigitte-gabriel-aka-hanah-kahwagi-tudor.html

"We call on Governor Justice and GOP leaders in West Virginia and nationwide to condemn and repudiate this disgusting display of bigotry and Islamophobia," said CAIR Government Affairs Director Robert McCaw. "This is not about free speech. It's about lawmakers, who should represent all West Virginians, endorsing hate speech that targets a religious minority."

McCaw also applauded the members who condemned the display, including Delegate Mike Pushkin (D-Kanawha), Delegate Michael Angelucci (D-Marion), House Speaker Roger Hanshaw (R-Clay), and Belinda Biafore, the Chairwoman of the West Virginia Democratic Party.

CAIR noted that earlier this week two other government officials across the country engaged in anti-Muslim bigotry.

On Wednesday, an Idaho state legislator brought an anti-Islam pastor to the statehouse to give a presentation in which he portrayed all Muslims as radicals. Today, Pennsylvania school board president and Republican state representative candidate Frank Scavo apologized for a string of Facebook posts where he portrayed Muslims as terrorists, pedophiles, or rapists.

SEE: GOP state House candidate Scavo apologizes for anti-Muslim Facebook posts

https://www.penncapital-star.com/government-politics/gop-state-house-candidate-scavo-apologizes-for-anti-muslim-facebook-posts/

Rep. Heather Scott brings anti-Islam pastor to statehouse

https://www.idahopress.com/news/local/rep-heather-scott-brings-anti-islam-pastor-to-statehouse/article_a9e2446c-9f09-5dbc-bfbb-f632994d9dec.html

Last month, CAIR called on the GOP to drop notorious anti-Muslim conspiracy theorist Chris Gaubatz as a speaker at an event in North Carolina and to repudiate his hate-filled Islamophobic tweets and rhetoric.

SEE: CAIR Calls on GOP to Drop, Repudiate Islamophobic Speaker at Feb. 19 North Carolina Event Who Tweeted '#IslamIsTheProblem'

https://www.cair.com/cair_calls_on_gop_to_drop_repudiate_islamophobic_speaker_at_feb_19_north_carolina_event_who_tweeted_islamistheproblem

CAIR is America's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.

