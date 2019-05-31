CAIR Condemns Expected USCIS Nominee Ken Cuccinelli for Praise of Anti-Muslim Hate Group Leader Brigitte Gabriel

WASHINGTON, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today condemned the Trump administration expected nomination of Ken Cuccinelli as the new director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) following revelations that he praised a notorious anti-Muslim hate group leader with alleged ties to white supremacist, neo-Nazi hate organizations.

While not official, the New York Times and Washington Post have reported that Trump is expected to announce Cuccinelli's appointment sometime soon. It was previously thought that Trump would appoint Cuccinelli as an "immigration czar."

Cuccinelli once praised and promoted a rant against Muslims by Brigitte Gabriel, head of the anti-Muslim hate group ACT for America.

"Once again, we see the Trump administration turning to anti-Muslim extremists for its policy-making positions," said CAIR Government Affairs Director Robert McCaw. "We condemn Mr. Cuccinelli's Islamophobic views and urge the president to drop consideration of his appointment as USCIS director."

He added that should Trump formally nominate Cuccinelli to be the next director of USCIS, CAIR will urge the Senate to oppose his confirmation.

McCaw said Brigitte Gabriel believes that "America is at stage two Islamic Cancer," that "every practicing Muslim is a radical Muslim," that a Muslim "cannot be a loyal citizen of the United States," and that Arabs "have no soul."

Her group has ties to white supremacist, neo-Nazi hate organizations that exhibit the same bigoted themes as seen at the Charlottesville, Va., neo-Nazi rally.

ACT for America has been designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC). The SPLC has named Brigitte Gabriel as a member of the nation's "Anti-Muslim Inner Circle."

The Washington-based Muslim civil rights organization has reported an unprecedented spike in bigotry targeting American Muslims, immigrants and members of other minority groups since the election of Donald Trump as president.

CAIR has repeatedly expressed concern about Islamophobic, white supremacist and racist Trump administration policies and appointments.

CAIR is America's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

