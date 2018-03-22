CAIR Condemns Naming of Islamophobe John Bolton as White House National Security Adviser

"We urge Americans across the political spectrum to speak out against the appointment of John Bolton as White House National Security Adviser because of his ties to anti-Muslim bigots and his promotion of extremist views that will inevitably harm our nation and that could lead to unnecessary and counterproductive international conflicts," said CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad. "Bolton is the last person who should be entrusted with this critically-important position, which requires sound judgment and a fact-based approach to national security matters."

Awad said CAIR is concerned about the safety of American Muslims and other minority communities with Bolton advising an already Islamophobic and white supremacist administration.

John Bolton Backgrounder:

Bolton has long been associated with anti-Muslim extremists Robert Spencer and Pamela Geller. He even wrote the forward for Spencer and Geller's book "The Obama Administration's War on America." Geller endorsed Bolton as a presidential candidate.

Bolton advocated for the Iraq War and promoted the false justification for the conflict. He has promoted anti-Muslim conspiracy theories and called for bombing Iran and North Korea.

In 2016, Bolton spoke at a conference of the American Freedom Alliance hate group. His speech at the conference, which had the overall theme, "Can Islam and the West Coexist?" contained a "joke" the punchline of which was that President Obama was a Muslim.

Bolton is also the chairman of the New York City-based anti-Muslim organization the Gatestone Institute. The organization produces a steady stream of false and fear-mongering Islamophobic articles. It published the myth that certain cities with Muslim majority neighborhoods were off limits to those who did not practice the faith.

An article in "The Intercept" also noted that the Gatestone Institute claimed that the Obama administration refugee policy "exposes Americans to the jihad." In its posts, the institute consistently depicts refugees as rapists and hosts of "highly infectious diseases" that threaten the health of the German people.

CAIR said it has witnessed an unprecedented spike in bigotry targeting American Muslims and members of other minority groups since the election of Donald Trump as president. The Washington-based civil rights organization has also repeatedly expressed concern about Islamophobic and racist Trump administration policies and appointments.

CAIR is America's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

