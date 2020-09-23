CAIR Condemns Trump's Latest 'Racist and Xenophobic' Attack on Muslim Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today condemned President Trump's "racist and xenophobic" national origin-based attack targeting Muslim Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) in which he claimed that one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress is not part of "our country."

During a rally yesterday in Pennsylvania, Trump claimed, "How did you do where you came from? How is your country doing? She is telling us how to run our country." Omar, who emigrated to the U.S. from Somalia as a child, is an American citizen and an elected member of Congress.

Morning Joe: 'Rarely Do You See Bigotry as Explicit As' Trump's 'Fascist' and Autocratic Rally Last Night

https://www.mediaite.com/tv/joe-scarborough-rarely-do-you-see-bigotry-as-explicit-as-trumps-fascist-and-autocratic-rally-last-night/

In a statement, CAIR Government Affairs Director Robert S. McCaw said:



"No one should be surprised that President Trump has once again engaged in a racist and xenophobic attack on Representative Ilhan Omar, but everyone should continue to feel outraged by these disgusting remarks.

"Donald Trump's attacks on Representative Omar are particularly reprehensible given that she has shown far more respect for American ideals of justice and equality than the man who has spent four years trampling on the Constitution.

"All members of Congress must repudiate President Trump's latest hateful remarks, and the U.S. Capitol Police should take steps to protect Rep. Omar from people who may be radicalized by the President's persistent attacks on her."

He noted that earlier this year, Trump launched a similar racist attack on Rep. Omar by falsely claiming she would want "to make the government of our country just like the country from where she came, Somalia: no government, no safety, no police, no nothing — just anarchy" adding "and now she's telling us how to run our country." Trump concluded the racist diatribe with, "No, thank you."



SEE: CAIR Condemns Trump's Racist Attack on Muslim Congresswoman, Use of Anti-Asian 'Kung Flu' Term, Defense of Confederate 'Traitors'

https://www.cair.com/press_releases/cair-condemns-trumps-racist-attack-on-muslim-congresswoman-use-of-anti-asian-kung-flu-term-defense-of-confederate-traitors/

In September of last year, CAIR strongly condemned President Trump for sharing a false, Islamophobic smear targeting Rep. Omar on Twitter and called on that social media company to suspend the president's account for violating its terms of service.

SEE: CAIR, CAIR-Minnesota Call on Twitter to Suspend Trump's Account Over False '9/11' Smear of Rep. Ilhan Omar

https://www.cair.com/press_releases/action-alert-cair-cair-minnesota-call-on-twitter-to-suspend-trumps-account-over-false-9-11-smear-of-rep-ilhan-omar/

CAIR-Minnesota, Community Groups to Protest Trump's Tweet Endangering Rep. Ilhan Omar and Her Family

https://www.cair.com/press_releases/cair-minnesota-community-groups-to-protest-trumps-tweet-endangering-rep-ilhan-omar-and-her-family/

Washington, D.C., based CAIR has reported an unprecedented spike in bigotry targeting American Muslims, immigrants and members of other minority groups since the election of Donald Trump as president.

CAIR Condemns Racist 'White Power' Shouts During Pro-Trump Parade in North Carolina

https://www.cair.com/press_releases/cair-condemns-racist-white-power-shouts-during-pro-trump-parade-in-north-carolina/

The American Muslim community and CAIR are standing in solidarity with all those challenging anti-Black racism, Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, and white supremacy.

SEE: CAIR-Pittsburgh Condemns Paintball Vandalism of BLM Mural by Neo-Confederate Trump Supporters

https://www.cair.com/press_releases/cair-pittsburgh-condemns-paintball-vandalism-of-blm-mural-by-neo-confederate-trump-supporters/

Video: CAIR Director Nihad Awad Speaks at Unveiling of Black Lives Matter Banner

https://youtu.be/-JqzmtVqORc

CAIR is America's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.



La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.

CONTACT: CAIR Government Affairs Department Director Robert S. McCaw, 202-742-6448, [email protected]; CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726, [email protected] ; CAIR-MN Executive Director Jaylani Hussein, 612-406-0070, [email protected]

SOURCE Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)

Related Links

http://www.cair.com

