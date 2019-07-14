CAIR Condemns Trump's Racist 'Go Back' Where 'They Came' From Tweets Targeting Congresswomen

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today condemned a series of racist tweets by President Trump targeting female congresswomen.

Trump's Sunday morning tweets suggested the congresswomen "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. . .You can't leave fast enough."

He did not name his intended targets, but he apparently meant Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York; Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts; Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan; and Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

Omar was born in Somalia, while Tlaib was born to Palestinian immigrants in Detroit. Pressley is African-American and was born in Cincinnati. Ocasio-Cortez was born in New York City to a family of Puerto Rican heritage.

"Trump's latest racist tweets echo the bigoted shouts of 'go back where you came from' heard daily by American Muslim women and children, immigrants and members of other minority communities across our nation. It is sad to see the occupant of the Oval Office transition from empowering and encouraging racist taunts to actually using them himself," said CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad. "If Trump shouted the same thing at a Muslim woman wearing hijab in a Walmart, he might be arrested."

The Washington-based Muslim civil rights organization has reported an unprecedented spike in bigotry targeting American Muslims, immigrants and members of other minority groups since the election of Donald Trump as president.

CAIR is America's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.

