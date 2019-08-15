CAIR Condemns Trump's Support for Israel's Denial of Entry to U.S. Congresswomen, Urges Americans to Contact Elected Officials and Express Concerns

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today condemned President Trump's support for the Israeli government's denial of entry to two U.S. Muslim Congresswomen, preventing one from seeing her grandmother and both from acting as firsthand congressional observers of Israel's anti-Palestinian segregationist policies and visiting one of the holiest sites in Islam.

CAIR is urging all Americans who oppose the Israeli government's discrimination to contact U.S. House Democratic leadership – and House Democratic Representatives who traveled this past week to Israel on a trip sponsored by the anti-Palestinian lobby group American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) – to express concern that the largest recipient of U.S. foreign aid would deny entry to members of our own government and their party.

The Israeli government claims it will deny entry to Representatives Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) due to "suspected provocations and promotion of BDS." [NOTE: BDS refers to Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions in support of Palestinian human rights.]

That announcement came after President Trump said Israel would be showing "great weakness" if it allowed the two members of Congress to enter Israel.

SEE: Israel bars Democrats Tlaib and Omar from visiting after Trump claims 'they hate Israel'

https://www.cnbc.com/2019/08/15/israel-bars-democrats-tlaib-and-omar-from-visiting-after-trump-tweets-claims-they-hate-israel.html

CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad in a statement today said:

"It's outrageous but not surprising that the Israeli government would decide to block U.S. Representatives Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar from entering the country to act as firsthand congressional observers of Israel's anti-Palestinian segregationist policies, see loved ones and to visit al-Aqsa Mosque, one of Islam's holiest sites.

"Israel is exposed once again trying to silence voices who have spoken out against its segregationist political system, the occupation of the West Bank, the siege on Gaza, the demolition of Palestinian homes, the detention without charge or trial of Palestinian men, women and children, or the many other Israeli human rights abuses subsidized by American taxpayer dollars.

"What is most surprising is that an American president would call on a foreign government to discriminate against and bar elected members of Congress.

"Elected officials of all political parties must make a choice between supporting a foreign segregationist government occupying another people or backing two American Congresswomen of color who are being targeted by a racist, Islamophobic and white supremacist president."

CAIR is urging all Americans to contact House Democratic leadership and members of Congress who visited Israel recently, listed below, on a trip sponsored by AIPAC and ask them to justify traveling to a state that their colleagues cannot enter. Concerned Americans are encouraged to follow CAIR's script when communicating with Congressmembers.

CALL MEMBERS OF CONGRESS NOW:

"I'm calling on Representative _______, who recently traveled to Israel on a trip sponsored by anti-Palestinian lobby group AIPAC, to do the right thing by publicly calling on the Israeli government to NOT block Representatives Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar from entering the country.

Congresswomen Tlaib and Omar should not be barred from entering Israel and traveling to Palestinian territories for the purposes of acting as firsthand congressional observers of Israel's discriminatory and segregationist policies, seeing loved ones and visiting al-Aqsa Mosque, one of Islam's holiest sites.

House Democrats must make a choice between supporting a foreign segregationist government occupying another people or backing two American Congresswomen of color. Thank you."

Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (CA) - (202) 225-4965

List of Democrats Who Visited Israel:

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (MD) – 202-225-4131

Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries (NY) – 202-225-5936

Rep. Colin Allred (TX) – 202-225-2231

Rep. Ed Case (HI) – 202-225-2726

Rep. Sean Casten (IL) – 202-225-4561

Rep. Gil Cisneros (CA) – 202-225-4111

Rep. Sharice Davids (KS) – 202-225-2865

Rep. Madeleine Dean (PA) – 202-225-4731

Rep. Antonio Delgado (NY) – 202-225-5614

Rep. Ted Deutch (FL) – 202-225-3001

Rep. Sylvia Garcia (TX) – 202-225-1688

Rep. John Garamendi (CA) – 202-225-1880

Rep. Jared Golden (ME) – 202-225-2943

Rep. Jimmy Gomez (CA) – 202-225-6235

Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (TX) – 202-225-2531

Rep. Jahana Hayes (CT) – 202-225-4476

Rep. Kendra Horn (OK) – 202-225-2132

Rep. Steven Horsford (NV) – 202-225-9894

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (PA) – 202-225-4315

Rep. Andy Kim (NJ) – 202-225-4765

Reps. Ron Kind (WI) – 202-225-5506

Rep. Mike Levin (CA) – 202-225-3906

Rep. Tom Malinowski (NJ) – 202-225-5361

Rep. Ben McAdams (UT) – 202-225-3011

Rep. Lucy McBath (GA) – 202-225-4501

Rep. Joseph Morelle (NY) – 202-225-3615

Rep. Joe Neguse (CO) – 202-225-2161

Rep. Lizzie Fletcher (TX) – 202-225-2571

Rep. Chris Pappas (NH) – 202-225-5456

Rep. Jamie Raskin (MD) – 202-225-5341

Rep. Max Rose (NY) – 202-225-3371

Rep. Harley Rouda (CA) – 202-225-2415

Rep. Brad Schneider (IL) – 202-225-4835

Rep. Kim Schrier (WA) – 202-225-7761

Rep. Donna Shalala (FL) – 202-225-3931

Rep. Greg Stanton (AZ) – 202-225-9888

Rep. Haley Stevens (MI) – 202-225-8171

Rep. Xochitl Torres-Small (NM) – 202-225-2365

Rep. Lori Trahan (MA) – 202-225-3411

Rep. David Trone (MD) – 202-225-2721

Rep. Susan Wild (PA) – 202-225-6411

Earlier today, CAIR issued an action alert urging Members of Congress to stop taking AIPAC-sponsored trips to Israel that whitewash that country's human rights abuses.

SEE: CAIR ACTION ALERT: Urge Congress to Stop Taking AIPAC Propaganda Trips to Israel, Occupied West Bank

https://www.votervoice.net/CAIR/campaigns/67903/respond

CAIR's mission is to protect civil rights, enhance understanding of Islam, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.

CONTACT: CAIR National Communications Coordinator Ayan Ajeen, aajeen@cair.com; CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726, ihooper@cair.com

SOURCE Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)

Related Links

http://www.cair.com

