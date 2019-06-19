CAIR Condemns Trump's Threat to 'Terrorize,' Deport Millions of Undocumented Americans

WASHINGTON, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today condemned President Trumps' threat to deport millions of undocumented Americans next week.

In a pair of recent tweets, Trump threatened to deport millions of undocumented Americans when he claimed that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will "begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States" and, "They will be removed as fast as they come in."

In a statement, CAIR said:

"President Trump's threat only serves to terrorize millions of American families by disrupting immigrant communities with mass arrests, forced detentions and deportations. This tweeted threat is reprehensible and just a small preview of his 2020 re-election campaign's ratcheted-up anti-immigrant hate agenda.

"While we expect more Trumpian attacks on minorities, immigrants and Muslims – the modern civil rights movement is now more than ever intersectional, interconnected and empowered to use every legal and political resource available to fight back.

"American Muslims are prepared to stand with their undocumented brothers and sisters to challenge this campaign of hatred and division."

In February, CAIR condemned President Trump's planned emergency declaration to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border as an "abuse of executive authority."

SEE: CAIR Condemns Trump's Planned Border Wall Emergency Declaration as 'Abuse of Executive Authority'

https://www.cair.com/cair_condemns_trump_s_planned_border_wall_emergency_declaration_as_abuse_of_executive_authority

In December, representatives of the California chapter of CAIR, along with other local and national faith leaders, were arrested at the San Diego-Tijuana border in an act of peaceful civil disobedience in support of asylum-seekers and immigrants.

Video: CAIR Reps, Muslim Leaders Support Asylum-Seekers, Immigrants at San Diego Border Protest

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5RxcwQW-DJ0

In November, CAIR condemned the now court blocked Trump administration rules that would have denied asylum to virtually any migrant arriving at the border and that are based on the same controversial legal justification used for Trump's "Muslim Ban."

CAIR is America's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.

CONTACT: CAIR Government Affairs Director Robert McCaw, 202-742-6448, rmccaw@cair.com; CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726,ihooper@cair.com

SOURCE Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)

Related Links

http://www.cair.com

