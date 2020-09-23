CAIR Decries Kentucky Grand Jury Decision Not to Bring Charges for Police Killing of Breonna Taylor

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today decried a decision by a grand jury in Kentucky not to charge any officer for the killing of Breonna Taylor.

CAIR said the grand jury indicted one of the three officers involved in Taylor's killing, but the indictment appears unrelated to her death. Instead, the grand jury indicted Louisville, Ky., police officer Brett Hankison on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for firing into apartments other than Taylor's.

SEE: Kentucky grand jury indicts 1 of 3 officers in fatal Breonna Taylor police shooting https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/09/23/kentucky-grand-jury-breonna-taylor-brett-hankison-charged/3467413001/

"We reject this unjust decision by the grand jury and urge federal authorities to intervene in the case," said CAIR-Kentucky Chair Waheedah Muhammad.

In a statement, CAIR National Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell said:

"This is not justice. Innocent people were not merely endangered during this police shooting. An innocent person was murdered. If Kentucky will not hold all the responsible officers accountable for the death of Breonna Taylor, the Justice Department must do so."

He noted that CAIR has repeatedly condemned police-involved killings targeting minority communities.

SEE: CAIR-New York Statement on Police Killing of Daniel Prude

https://www.cair.com/press_releases/cair-new-york-statement-on-police-killing-of-daniel-prude/

CAIR Calls for 'Immediate Action' Against Wisconsin Officers Who Tased, Shot Unarmed Black Man Jacob Blake in Back, in Front of Children

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cair-calls-for-immediate-action-against-wisconsin-officers-who-tased-shot-unarmed-black-man-jacob-blake-in-back-in-front-of-children-301117147.html

Washington, D.C., based CAIR has reported an unprecedented spike in bigotry targeting American Muslims, immigrants and members of other minority groups since the election of Donald Trump as president.

CAIR Condemns Racist 'White Power' Shouts During Pro-Trump Parade in North Carolina

https://www.cair.com/press_releases/cair-condemns-racist-white-power-shouts-during-pro-trump-parade-in-north-carolina/

The American Muslim community and CAIR are standing in solidarity with all those challenging anti-Black racism, Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, and white supremacy.

SEE: CAIR-Pittsburgh Condemns Paintball Vandalism of BLM Mural by Neo-Confederate Trump Supporters

https://www.cair.com/press_releases/cair-pittsburgh-condemns-paintball-vandalism-of-blm-mural-by-neo-confederate-trump-supporters/

Video: CAIR Director Nihad Awad Speaks at Unveiling of Black Lives Matter Banner

https://youtu.be/-JqzmtVqORc

CAIR is America's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.

CONTACT: CAIR-Kentucky Chair Waheedah Muhammad, [email protected], 859-545-0651; CAIR Government Affairs Department Director Robert S. McCaw, 202-742-6448, [email protected]; CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726, [email protected]

SOURCE Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)

Related Links

http://www.cair.com

