CAIR Defeats Anti-Muslim Conspiracy Theorist Laura Loomer in Court

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today welcomed the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida's order dismissing a lawsuit filed by anti-Muslim right-wing activist Laura Loomer against CAIR.

At a hearing on November 18, the court noted that the defects in her lawsuit appeared irreparable and did not give Loomer an opportunity to amend it.

SEE: 11-19-2019 Court Order

https://tinyurl.com/CAIRvLoomer

Last month, the same court granted CAIR's motion to dismiss CAIR-Florida from the case as fraudulently joined.

SEE: "Federal Court Rules That Anti-Muslim Activist Laura Loomer Fraudulently Joined CAIR-Florida in Lawsuit"

https://www.cair.com/federal_court_rules_that_anti_muslim_activist_laura_loomer_fraudulently_joined_cair_florida_in_lawsuit

In his order last night dismissing Loomer's claims against CAIR, United States District Judge Rodolfo Ruiz wrote:

"Plaintiffs' suggestion that the mere reporting of a Twitter user—however insistent such reporting may be—is sufficient to constitute tortious interference in a business relationship between Twitter and the targeted user is, to put it mildly, nonsensical."

CAIR National Litigation Director Lena Masri stated: "We are pleased the court recognized that Loomer's complaint against CAIR was baseless. Her own pattern of anti-Muslim rhetoric is what caused Twitter and at least eight other internet platforms to ban her, not any actions by CAIR."

CAIR Trial Attorney Justin Sadowsky said: "Loomer sued CAIR because Twitter banned her for being an Islamophobe, but two pranksters convinced her that the ban was some sort of Muslim conspiracy between CAIR and Twitter. In any event, CAIR is not legally liable for Twitter's decision to ban her."

CAIR Trial Attorney Carolyn Homer, who argued the motion to dismiss in court on Monday, said: "Today's victory is not just for CAIR against a conspiracy theorist, but is also a victory for all internet users who flag objectionable, hate-filled content for moderation."

CAIR's mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

La misión de CAIR es mejorar la comprensión del Islam, proteger las libertades civiles, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.

