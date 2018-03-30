CAIR Files Amicus Brief in Supreme Court's Muslim Ban 3.0 Case

SEE: Supreme Court Oral Arguments - #NoMuslimBanEver

The brief -- filed in the wake of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit's decision in February declaring Trump's Muslim ban unconstitutional – states in part: "The injuries suffered by the [plaintiffs] are beyond the pale. If they are beyond the power of the courts to remedy, we fear for what is yet to come."

[NOTE: CAIR and the Brennan Center for Justice filed the lawsuit in October 2017. On appeal, that case, Zakzok v. Trump, was consolidated with two others and was jointly decided by the Fourth Circuit.]

"Muslim Ban 3.0 is an illegal expression of anti-Muslim animosity that the Supreme Court must reject," said CAIR National Litigation Director Lena Masri.

"The Supreme Court has the opportunity to strike a blow against the Trump administration's ugly white supremacist agenda," said CAIR Senior Litigation Attorney Gadeir Abbas.

"We call on the Supreme Court to recognize that American Muslims are entitled to constitutional protections like every other religious group in the United States," said CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad.

In December of last year, CAIR applauded the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals' unanimous decision against the Trump administration's "Muslim Ban 3.0."

CAIR is America's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

