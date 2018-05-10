CAIR: Record Number of Congressional Meetings on National Muslim Advocacy Day - #MuslimHillDay

[NOTE: Last year, delegates met with some 230 congressional offices.]

"It was amazing to see the spirit and enthusiasm of all those who traveled from across our nation to meet with their elected officials to make the voice of the American Muslim community heard on Capitol Hill," said CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad.

The lobbying effort, the largest congressional Muslim advocacy event, was sponsored by the US Council of Muslim Organizations (USCMO), a coalition of leading national and local American Muslim organizations.*

Participants posted photos and commentary about National Muslim Advocacy Day on Capitol Hill on social media using the hashtag #MuslimHillDay.

In the U.S. House of Representatives, Muslim delegates urged their members of Congress to co-sponsor and support Rep. Judy Chu's House Resolution 869, a Resolution Recognizing the History of American Muslims and Their Contributions to our Nation.

CAIR and USCMO members applauded Congresswoman Chu for introducing the resolution one week before the month-long fast of Ramadan (rom-a-don) that begins on or about Wednesday, May 16.**

[**NOTE: Because the beginning of Islamic lunar months depends on the actual sighting of the new moon, the start and end dates for Ramadan may vary. Consult local Muslim communities for the beginning and end dates of Ramadan.]

TAKE ACTION: Urge Congress to Support H. Res. 869, a Resolution Recognizing the History of American Muslims and Their Contributions to our Nation

Muslim delegates also supported a number of legislative measures that would:

Repeal and limit the Trump Administration's "Muslim Ban" executive orders and other discriminatory visa issuance and border patrol programs;

Support "Dreamers," the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders;

Oppose new restrictions to the immigration system that would limit visas and family-based immigration;

Support gun safety reform without compromising the safety and rights of American Muslims; and,

Ensure the 2018 Farm Bill Priorities guarantees all communities have a right and means to access nutritious, sufficient, affordable and culturally appropriate food.

On Monday, USCMO hosted a civic engagement and congressional advocacy training seminar for Muslim delegates in the Capitol Visitor Center's auditorium. Later that day, members of Congress and their staff joined Hill day participations for an evening reception at the Kennedy Caucus Room of the Russell Senate Office Building. On Tuesday, Muslim delegates were hosted at the Lutheran Church of the Reformation.

CAIR is America's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.

* Founding members of USCMO: American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA), Muslim Alliance in North America (MANA), Muslim American Society (MAS), Muslim Legal Fund of America (MLFA), Muslim Ummah of North America (MUNA), The Mosque Cares (Ministry of Imam W. Deen Mohammed).

