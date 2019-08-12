CAIR Renews Call to Remove Confederate Symbols Nationwide on 2nd Anniversary of Charlottesville White Supremacist Terror Attack

WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today renewed its call for local governments throughout the nation to remove all Confederate symbols from public spaces.

That renewed call to action comes on the second anniversary of the deadly 2017 terrorist attack targeting anti-racist protests in Charlottesville, Va., that resulted in the murder of Heather Heyer and amid growing white supremacist terrorism and racist, Islamophobic and anti-immigrant violence and rhetoric nationwide. Monuments to Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson remain standing in that city.

SEE: Charlottesville's Confederate Statues Still Stand — And Still Symbolize a Racist Past

https://www.washingtonpost.com/history/2019/08/10/charlottesvilles-confederate-statues-still-stand-still-symbolize-racist-past/

Charlottesville Marks 2 Years Since Deadly Rally

https://www.nbc12.com/2019/08/12/charlottesville-marks-years-since-deadly-rally/

Why Heather Heyer's Name Isn't on FBI Hate Crime List

https://www.cnn.com/videos/us/2019/08/11/hate-crime-data-federal-reports-heather-heyer-khalid-jabara-sidner-pkg-vpx.cnn

CAIR is urging the removal of all government monuments and symbols that celebrate the Confederacy. USE: #RemoveConfederateMemorials

TAKE ACTION - CONTACT STATE OFFICIALS

https://www.votervoice.net/CAIR/campaigns/67853/respond

"Confederate symbols glorifying white supremacy and treason are a stain on our nation's past and present that must be removed if we are to move forward as a just society in which people of all faiths and backgrounds have equal rights and dignity," said CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad. "Symbols honoring those who sought to destroy the nation in order to preserve slavery and white supremacy were put in place as acts of intimidation and must be removed."

Awad noted that following the 2017 Charlottesville attack, CAIR offered a template resolution to be introduced by public bodies such as state legislatures, city councils and school districts calling for the removal of all Confederate symbols.

CAIR Says Removal of Confederate Memorials Nationwide a 'Fitting Response' to Terror Attack on Va. Anti-Racist Rally

https://www.cair.com/cair_says_removal_of_confederate_memorials_nationwide_a_fitting_response_to_terror_attack_on_va_anti_racist_rally

CAIR Backs Call to Remove Confederate General's Statue in D.C.

https://www.cair.com/cair_backs_call_to_remove_confederate_general_s_statue_in_d_c

The Washington-based civil rights organization has reported an unprecedented spike in bigotry targeting American Muslims, immigrants and members of other minority groups since the election of Donald Trump as president and his promotion of racist, Islamophobic, white supremacist, anti-immigrant, and xenophobic rhetoric and policies.

CAIR-NY; Tariq Law Firm File #BankingWhileMuslim Federal Lawsuit Against Citibank

https://www.cair.com/cair_ny_tariq_law_firm_file_bankingwhilemuslim_federal_lawsuit_against_citibank

Video: CAIR-SFBA Director Responds to Air Canada Staff Forcing Removal of American Girl's Hijab

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C4BYfAAlC9Y

CAIR: New Mexico Hotel Confused with Anti-Muslim Business (VIDEO)

https://youtu.be/TerzfOKUr1s

CAIR's mission is to protect civil rights, enhance understanding of Islam, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.

CONTACT: CAIR National Communications Coordinator Ayan Ajeen, aajeen@cair.com; CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726, ihooper@cair.com

SOURCE Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)

Related Links

http://www.cair.com

