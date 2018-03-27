CAIR Says Citizenship Question on Census Part of Trump's 'White Supremacist Agenda'

The United States Department of Commerce, which oversees the census, said Monday that the question will be added at the request of the Justice Department to prevent violations of the Voting Rights Act. President Trump has falsely claimed that millions of illegal immigrants voted in the 2016 presidential election. The citizenship question was last included in the census questionnaire in 1950.

In a statement, CAIR said:

"This is yet another political move by the Trump administration to implement its white supremacist agenda and to drag our nation back to the false 'white paradise' of the 1950s.

"It is inevitable given the current environment that immigrants and their extended community networks will perceive this move as targeting them and their families for government action – including detention and deportation - thereby decreasing minority participation in the census. By discouraging minority participation, the administration clearly seeks to maintain its falling support outside of its largely monochrome base.

"The Trump administration's politicization of the census could have a long term negative impact on voting rights and on the distribution of federal funding for health care, education and community development."

CAIR said it has witnessed an unprecedented spike in bigotry targeting American Muslims, immigrants and members of other minority groups since the election of Donald Trump as president.

The Washington-based civil rights organization has also repeatedly expressed concern about Islamophobic and white supremacist Trump administration policies and appointments.

CAIR's mission is to protect civil rights, enhance understanding of Islam, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.

