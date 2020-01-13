CAIR Says Trump Retweet Targeting Pelosi, Schumer Mocks Islam, Endangers American Muslims and Sikhs

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today said a tweet by President Trump of an Islamophobic image mocking Islam and Muslims will further endanger members of the American Muslim and Sikh communities.

[MEDIA AVAILABILITY: CAIR representatives will be available for media interviews on this issue between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. today (Jan. 13) at CAIR's Capitol Hill Headquarters, 453 New Jersey Avenue, SE, Washington, D.C. CONTACT: CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726, ihooper@cair.com]

This morning, Trump retweeted a photoshopped image of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), with Pelosi wearing an Islamic headscarf (hijab) and Schumer wearing a turban.

SEE: Trump Retweets Doctored Photo of Nancy Pelosi Wearing Hijab in Front of Iranian Flag to His 70 Million Followers

https://www.newsweek.com/trump-retweets-doctored-photo-nancy-pelosi-wearing-hijab-front-iranian-flag-his-70-million-1481921

CAIR noted that Sikh men who wear beards and turbans as part of their faith are often targeted by bigots who mistake them for Muslims.

SEE: CAIR-SFBA Expresses Solidarity with Sikh Community After Man Attacked, Calls for Probe of Bias Motive for Assault

https://www.cair.com/cair_sfba_expresses_solidarity_with_sikh_community_after_man_attacked_calls_for_probe_of_bias_motive_for_assault

After 200 Percent Increase in Anti-Sikh Hate Crimes Reported by FBI, Sikh Coalition Calls for Action

https://www.sikhcoalition.org/press-release/200-percent-increase-anti-sikh-hate-crimes-reported-fbi-sikh-coalition-calls-action/

In a statement, CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said:

"Today's childish, undignified and offensive retweet of an Islamophobic photoshopped image of Speaker Pelosi and Senator Schumer further endangers American Muslims, Sikhs and members of other faiths who wear recognizable religious attire and are increasingly targeted by bigots nationwide.

"President Trump has repeatedly targeted Islam and Muslims with bigoted rhetoric and Islamophobic appointments and policies such as the Muslim Ban, which media reports say is soon to be extended to other nations.

"Americans of all faiths and backgrounds must speak out against this promotion of religious hatred by the occupant of the Oval Office. Such bigotry is not normal and must never become acceptable."

SEE: CAIR, CAIR-NY Express Solidarity with Jewish Community After Hanukkah Stabbings

https://www.cair.com/cair_cair_ny_express_solidarity_with_jewish_community_after_hanukkah_stabbings

Oregon Woman Accused of Hate Crime After Grabbing Hijab from Student's Head

https://www.kiro7.com/news/trending/oregon-woman-accused-hate-crime-after-grabbing-hijab-students-head/O5KBGZZB7RA4HPDRL7KXAJUPVM/

CAIR-DFW Expresses Concerns, Offers Diversity Training for Fast Food Outlet That Sent Worker Home for Wearing Hijab

https://www.cair.com/cair_dfw_expresses_concerns_offers_diversity_training_for_fast_food_outlet_that_sent_worker_home_for_wearing_hijab

San Diego Man Charged with Racial Attack on 3 Women in Hijabs, Yells 'Go Back to Your Country'

https://www.newsweek.com/san-diego-man-charged-racial-attack-3-women-hijabs-1464165

Awad noted that CAIR has reported an unprecedented spike in bigotry targeting American Muslims, immigrants and members of other minority groups since the election of Donald Trump as president.

SEE: CAIR Condemns White Supremacist Fire-Bombing in Delaware, Racist Road Rage in Utah, Distribution of KKK Materials in Indiana

https://www.cair.com/cair_condemns_white_supremacist_fire_bombing_in_delaware_racist_road_rage_in_utah_distribution_of_kkk_materials_in_indiana |

CAIR Calls for Probe of KKK Hate Materials Distributed in Illinois

https://www.cair.com/cair_calls_for_probe_of_kkk_hate_materials_distributed_in_illinois

In April of last year, CAIR-LA received an anonymous bomb threat to its office made shortly after its annual Valley Banquet fundraiser, which featured Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN). The bomb threat came after Trump tweeted a video attacking Rep. Omar for the way she phrased a reference to the 9/11 terror attacks during a speech at the CAIR-LA event.

SEE: Bomb Threat Called Into CAIR-LA Building in Anaheim

https://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-ln-bomb-threat-cair-la-20190417-story.html

CAIR is America's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.

CONTACT: CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726, ihooper@cair.com; CAIR Communications Coordinator Ayan Ajeen, aajeen@cair.com

SOURCE Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)

Related Links

http://www.cair.com

