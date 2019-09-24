CAIR Submits Written Testimony for Congressional Muslim Ban Hearing

WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization, today submitted a written statement to the joint congressional oversight hearing on the Trump administration's Muslim Ban by U.S. House Judiciary's Subcommittee on Immigration and Citizenship and Committee on Foreign Affairs' Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations.

In its statement, CAIR thanked Subcommittee Chairpersons Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) and Ami Bera (D-CA) and members of the committees for providing congressional oversight to investigate this discriminatory, ill-intended and misrepresented Muslim ban.

CAIR's statement for the record includes:

1) A brief overview of the Muslim Ban;

2) A history of the Muslim Ban's Islamophobic origins and how it inspires anti-Muslim bias incidents and hate crimes;

3) A summary of current legal challenges against the ban following the U.S. Supreme Court's 2017 ruling;

4) Recent cases that demonstrate that the Muslim Ban Visa Waiver Program is a broken system;

5) A list of recommended questions that Congress should ask the Trump administration to critically evaluate the administration's stated reasoning for and management of the Muslim Ban; and,

6) CAIR's endorsement of the National Origin-Based Antidiscrimination for Nonimmigrants (NO BAN) Act.

"The incalculable amount of human suffering and tragedy caused by the Muslim Ban can never fully be remedied or resolved. The work of attempting to undo the harm that has resulted from the Muslim Ban will take the efforts of a generation of dedicated public officials and community servants," said CAIR Director of Government Affairs Department Robert S. McCaw. "The first measurable step to rectify the Muslim Ban is for Congress to provide oversight and adopt legislation that will repeal it. Congress must also address other acts of institutional and systemic bias and discrimination that target immigrants, refugees and others seeking to travel to the U.S."

