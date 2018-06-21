CAIR to Call for Family Reunification Outside Infant and Child Detention Center in Virginia

At its news conference outside the Youth For Tomorrow facility in Bristow, Va., to which other organizations concerned about the issue are invited, CAIR will demand that the Trump administration take immediate and transparent steps to reunify families separated at the border.

CNN: A Look Inside the Places Where Infant and Child Migrants are Held

https://www.cnn.com/2018/06/20/politics/unaccompanied-children-centers/index.html

WHAT: CAIR News Conference Outside Virginia Child Detention Facility to Demand Family Reunification

WHERE: Outside Youth For Tomorrow, 11835 Hazel Circle Dr., Bristow, VA 20136

WHEN: Thursday, June 21, 3:30 p.m.

CONTACT: CAIR Government Affairs Director Robert McCaw, 202-742-6448, rmccaw@cair.com; CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726, ihooper@cair.com

"This inhumane policy of taking babies from their mommies and daddies should end, not only on paper, but also in practice through immediate family reunifications," said CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad.

CAIR has called on American Muslim voters -- and all other Americans concerned about family values -- to contact their elected representatives to voice opposition to the Trump administration's policy that separated thousands of parents and children at the border.

IMMEDIATE ACTION REQUESTED: Click on CAIR's Action Alert to Contact Your elected Representatives on This Important Issue:

Yesterday, CAIR welcomed news that Maryland Governor Larry Hogan decision to reject President Trump's immoral family separation policy affecting migrant children by ordering the return of a National Guard helicopter and crew and vowing not to deploy more state resources to the border.

SEE: CAIR Welcomes Md. Governor's Move to Protest Family Separations, Urges Attendance at Actions Rejecting 'Zero Morality' Policy

https://www.cair.com/cair_welcomes_md_governor_s_move_to_protest_family_separations_urges_attendance_at_actions_rejecting_zero_morality_policy

CAIR's Houston office also expressed solidarity with Mayor Sylvester Turner who is rejecting Child Immigration Detention Centers, or "baby jails," in that city would house children taken from their families at the border.

SEE: CAIR-Houston Joins Mayor Turner in Rejecting Trump's 'Baby Jails,' Urges Turn-Out at Family Separation Protest

https://www.cair.com/cair_houston_joins_mayor_turner_in_rejecting_trump_s_baby_jails_urges_turn_out_at_family_separation_protest

CAIR has reported an unprecedented spike in bigotry targeting American Muslims, immigrants and members of other minority groups since the election of Donald Trump as president.

The Washington-based organization's recently-released 2018 Civil Rights Report, "Targeted," showed a 17 percent increase in bias-motivated incidents against American Muslims from 2016 to 2017, and a 15 percent increase in the number of anti-Muslim hate crimes in that same time period.

CAIR 2018 Civil Rights Report: Targeted

http://www.islamophobia.org/reports/224-2018-civil-rights-report-targeted.html

Community members are being urged to report any bias incidents to police and to CAIR's Civil Rights Department at 202-742-6420 or by going to: https://www.cair.com/report

CAIR is America's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.

