CAIR to Co-Sponsor 'NOT Trump's Iftar' Outside White House

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, June 6, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), in partnership with other civil rights organizations,* will host a "NOT Trump's Iftar" fast-breaking meal (iftar) outside the White House. People of all faiths and backgrounds are welcome to take part in the iftar.
Wednesday's event is designed as a counterpoint to the iftar that will take place at that same time in the White House.
[*Other sponsoring organizations include CWS Immigration and Refugee Program, the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) and the Justice for Muslims Collective. Other groups are expected to be added as sponsors.]
SEE: NOT Trump's Iftar
https://www.facebook.com/events/201097297177348/
WHAT: NOT Trump's Iftar Outside the White House
WHEN: Wednesday, June 6, Event begins at 7:30 p.m., Fast-Breaking Meal Begins After 8:31 p.m. (Sunset)
WHERE: Lafayette Square (Outside the White House), Pennsylvania Ave NW and 16th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
CONTACT: CAIR Government Affairs Director Robert McCaw, 202-742-6448, rmccaw@cair.com
SEE: Trump to Host Ramadan Dinner
https://www.politico.com/story/2018/06/02/trump-ramadan-dinner-white-house-618763
The White House Will Host an Iftar This Year (Washington Post)
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/acts-of-faith/wp/2018/06/04/the-white-house-will-host-an-iftar-this-year/
[MEDIA ADVISORY: Tonight, CAIR will host a "Live Ramadan Telethon: Building Bridges, Educating Millions." SEE: https://www.facebook.com/events/231095187623085/ ]
[NOTE: Ramadan is the month on the Islamic lunar calendar during which Muslims abstain from food, drink and other sensual pleasures from break of dawn to sunset. The fast is performed to learn discipline, self-restraint and generosity, while obeying God's commandments. Fasting (along with the declaration of faith, daily prayers, charity, and pilgrimage to Mecca) is one of the "five pillars" of Islam.]
CAIR said it has witnessed an unprecedented spike in bigotry targeting American Muslims and members of other minority groups since the election of Donald Trump as president. The Washington-based civil rights organization has also repeatedly expressed concern about Islamophobic and racist Trump administration policies and appointments.
SEE: CAIR Calls for Removal of Anti-Muslim Hate Group Leader from White House National Security Council Staff
https://www.cair.com/cair_calls_for_removal_of_anti_muslim_hate_group_leader_from_white_house_national_security_council_staff
Community members are being urged to report any bias incidents to police and to CAIR's Civil Rights Department at 202-742-6420 or by filing a report at: http://www.cair.com/report
CAIR launched an app to share critical "know your rights" information and to simplify the process to report hate crimes and bias incidents. CAIR is urging American Muslims and members of other minority groups to download the app and utilize this resource to stay informed and empowered.
For a quick download of CAIR's civil rights app, click here: http://www.cair.com/app
CAIR is America's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.
CONTACT: CAIR Government Affairs Director Robert McCaw, 202-742-6448, rmccaw@cair.com; CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726, ihooper@cair.com
SOURCE Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)
