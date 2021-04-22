CAIR to Issue Report Detailing 6000+ American Muslim Civil Rights Complaints

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, April 26, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, will hold a virtual news conference to release its latest report on the civil rights of American Muslims, titled "Resilience in the Face of Hate."

WHEN: Monday, April 26 at 12:30 p.m. ET

WHERE: https://www.facebook.com/CAIRNational

CONTACT: CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726, [email protected]

CAIR representatives scheduled to take part in the news conference include:

Nihad Awad : CAIR National Executive Director

: CAIR National Executive Director Gadeir Abbas : CAIR Senior Litigation Attorney

: CAIR Senior Litigation Attorney Zanah Ghalawanji: CAIR Staff Attorney

CAIR Staff Attorney Edward Ahmed Mitchell : CAIR National Deputy Executive Director

: CAIR National Deputy Executive Director Huzaifa Shahbaz : CAIR National Research and Advocacy Coordinator

CAIR's report will detail the more than 6,000 civil rights complaints the Washington, D.C., based group received in the past year.

It also outlines the civil rights group's major legal achievements in 2019 and 2020, its efforts proactively empower American Muslims and CAIR's role in seeking hate crime investigations by law enforcement authorities.

"CAIR is committed to protecting the rights of American Muslims and empowering them to fight for justice for all people. We aspire to have a nation in which all Americans have the equal right to freely practice their faith regardless of race, religion, or ethnicity," said CAIR Research and Advocacy Coordinator Huzaifa Shahbaz, the report's author. "This report shows that we all have work to do to actualize the ideals on which our nation was founded."

CAIR's mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.

